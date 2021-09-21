The Packers certainly have stirred a lot of thoughts and feelings for just two games
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The season remains a pup at just past Week 2, and the Green Bay Packers already tire the brain and tug the heart. The brain bit comes from their Tilt-a-Whirl of a start, the 38-3 loss to New Orleans on Sept. 12 and the 35-17 win Monday night over Detroit, all of which left Aaron Rodgers as both quarterback and culture commentator. He stood in Lambeau Field after things had gone from catastrophe to 1-1, looked back across his eternal career and measured societal overreactions: “I think that there’s, even more now than when I started playing, there’s so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis.”www.washingtonpost.com
