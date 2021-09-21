The Packers certainly have stirred a lot of thoughts and feelings for just two games

It seems with the Steelers in 2021, when it rains, it pours. Not only are they now 1-2, but the injuries are also now mounting, which won’t help. First, let’s look at the good news surrounding the Steelers’ injury report if any good news for the Steelers. Headed into the Packer game, the Steelers should get Zach Banner back, a big boon for the Steelers. With that, Stephon Tuitt could either be back for the Packers game or perhaps shortly after, and his return can not come soon enough.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO