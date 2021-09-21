CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Packers certainly have stirred a lot of thoughts and feelings for just two games

By Chuck Culpepper
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. — The season remains a pup at just past Week 2, and the Green Bay Packers already tire the brain and tug the heart. The brain bit comes from their Tilt-a-Whirl of a start, the 38-3 loss to New Orleans on Sept. 12 and the 35-17 win Monday night over Detroit, all of which left Aaron Rodgers as both quarterback and culture commentator. He stood in Lambeau Field after things had gone from catastrophe to 1-1, looked back across his eternal career and measured societal overreactions: “I think that there’s, even more now than when I started playing, there’s so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
chatsports.com

Are the Packers not the team we thought they were? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Josh Norris from the Underdog Football Show discuss the Packers’ surprising start to the season. Is Green Bay just not a very good team? Or did Aaron Rodgers and company just come out of the starting blocks extremely sluggish? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
NFL
packersnews.com

Former Packers free spirit Jamaal Williams still 'just having fun' with Lions

GREEN BAY – When Aaron Jones’ star exploded early in his career, it could have become a tense situation for the Green Bay Packers. He wasn’t the only running back the Packers drafted in their 2017 class. One round and 48 picks earlier, they selected Jamaal Williams. It was apparent early in their careers Jones would become the star. He rushed for 105 yards on 19 carries in is first preseason, a 5.53-yard average. Williams rushed for 61 yards on 25 carries, a 2.44-yard average.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Tilt#Lions#The U S Army#Texas El Paso#The Players Tribune#The Chicago Cardinals#Navy
FanSided

Steelers have many injuries ahead of the game with the Packers

It seems with the Steelers in 2021, when it rains, it pours. Not only are they now 1-2, but the injuries are also now mounting, which won’t help. First, let’s look at the good news surrounding the Steelers’ injury report if any good news for the Steelers. Headed into the Packer game, the Steelers should get Zach Banner back, a big boon for the Steelers. With that, Stephon Tuitt could either be back for the Packers game or perhaps shortly after, and his return can not come soon enough.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers feel fortunate to have 'selfless' Allen Lazard

GREEN BAY – ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ already was doing what was asked of him and more midway through Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers' third-year receiver had caught the game's first explosive play, a 42-yard pass from quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ on third-and-3 that sparked Green Bay's first scoring drive.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Iraq
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy