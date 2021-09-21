Wall Street Rebounds at Open; China Nerves Ease as Fed Gathers; Dow Up 230 Pts

The good news is that with the threat of a “debt default” and “shutdown” removed, stocks look to rally sharply this morning. Lawmakers appear to have a way to prevent the U.S. government from shutting down at 12:01 a.m. ET. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate will vote by midday on a bill to fund the government until Dec. 3. The U.S. House of Representatives will follow and—hopefully before the deadline—the measure will be sent to President Joseph Biden for his signature.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO