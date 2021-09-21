'Customer Lifecycle' Grabs Attention Of Brands, Agencies Focus On 'Loyalty'

As the ongoing growth debate between customer retention and acquisition continues, one thing is for certain: managing the entire “customer lifecycle” is arguably the most important aspect of marketing today. Analyzing the customer lifecycle allows you to better prepare your marketing, sales, and customer service teams to turn one-time purchasers into loyal promoters. Improving customer experiences is at the top of the agenda for most CMOs but the same can’t be said of their agency counterparts, as measured by Bombora Company Surge. Agencies appear to be significantly less focused than brands on the customer lifecycle.