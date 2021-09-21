3 women arrested in brawl with NYC hostess over vaccine proof, Carmine's releases new video footage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a group of women allegedly assaulted and robbed another woman after inviting her to a party in the Bronx on Instagram. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) A 20-year-old woman told police she was invited, via Instagram, to a party at a building on Hughes Avenue near East 179th Street. When she entered the building, she says she was assaulted by a group of three to five women. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) They allegedly punched and kicked the victim as they dragged her out of the lobby and onto the sidewalk. The woman’s cell phone and debit card were stolen in the attack. Police say the victim managed to get away and fled the scene in a vehicle. She was treated by EMS for pain and bruising to her face and body. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

BRONX, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO