CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

3 women arrested in brawl with NYC hostess over vaccine proof, Carmine's releases new video footage

By Emma Colton
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmine’s Italian Restaurant in New York City released new footage of the fight that broke out last week between three female tourists and a hostess over proof of vaccination, resulting in their arrests. The restaurant released clearer surveillance footage this week showing the three tourists surrounding the hostess before a...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 47

Never Quit
9d ago

The video is very clear who the violent people are. It's not even relevant what the hostess said, there's no excuse for that violence.

Reply
20
Taylor Lucas
9d ago

Blacks w protest for anything just to cause trouble. my good lord, let the courts handle these problems. it wasn't the restaurant, just because they hired her and there was a confrontation, they aren't responsible for human interaction, they can't control their minds.stop trying to always wanting to destroy businesses for no reason.

Reply(2)
8
Matt
9d ago

Amazing how black people do no wrong it’s every other race committing crimes against black folks👍

Reply(5)
38
Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Tourists Arrested for Brawl at NYC Eatery Say Fight Was Over Racial Slur, Not Vaccination Status

UPDATE (9/20): Security footage has cast doubt on the claims that three Texas tourists assaulted an employee at the restaurant Carmine’s after she requested to see proof of vaccination, The New York Times reports (the footage has not been made public, but was reviewed by The Times). The footage appears to show the three women showing their vaccine cards; later, three men arrived to join the group, but some were unable to prove he was vaccinated. It was after the three women joined the men outside that the fight broke out. Justin Moore, a lawyer for one of the women, Kaeita...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New York Post

Man pistol-whips woman during heated NYC fight

A man pistol-whipped a woman in the Bronx on Thursday, causing the gun to fire during the attack and a bullet strike a nearby car, police said. The duo were involved in a verbal dispute before the fight turned physical near Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Walk in Norwood just before noon, cops said.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
CBS New York

Group Of Women Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Victim After Inviting Her To Party On Instagram

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a group of women allegedly assaulted and robbed another woman after inviting her to a party in the Bronx on Instagram. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) A 20-year-old woman told police she was invited, via Instagram, to a party at a building on Hughes Avenue near East 179th Street. When she entered the building, she says she was assaulted by a group of three to five women. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) They allegedly punched and kicked the victim as they dragged her out of the lobby and onto the sidewalk. The woman’s cell phone and debit card were stolen in the attack. Police say the victim managed to get away and fled the scene in a vehicle. She was treated by EMS for pain and bruising to her face and body. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostess#Black People#3 Women#Black Women#Nyc#Italian#Wabc#Blm Greater New York
New York Post

Video shows tourists attack NYC restaurant hostess over vax proof

A disturbing cellphone video shows the wild incident in which three tourists from Texas attacked a Manhattan restaurant hostess who had asked for proof they’d been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report. One assailant was recorded swinging a wild, overhand blow at the hostess amid the chaos outside Carmine’s...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Women hurl drinks and punches in wild NYC brawl during Feast of San Gennaro

A woman was arrested after a brawl broke out at a restaurant Friday night during the Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy, cops and witnesses said. About eight people began fighting — with two women throwing punches and drinks at each other — at Il Piccolo Buffalo on Mulberry Street around 10 p.m., a worker at the eatery told The Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fox News

Fox News

602K+
Followers
118K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy