On Tuesday, Sept. 14, students at Strasburg Public School learned skills to help them be resilient, from mental health speaker, Tom Nitschke. Nitschke, who has dealt with anxiety and depression himself, is passionate about teaching students about taking care of themselves mentally. This session was the first of three that Nitschke will be presenting over the next few months. “It’s […]

STRASBURG, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO