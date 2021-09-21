Seahawks vs. Vikings prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 3 game

For the first time in 21 months, fans packed into U.S. Bank Stadium to watch the Minnesota Vikings’ offense led by Kirk Cousins and Alexander Mattison. Minnesota’s O steamrolled through the Seattle Seahawks’ defense on Sunday. Was it the added layer of energy in the air or the Vikings taking advantage of a weak Seahawks team? Whatever the case, head coach Mike Zimmer called it the best offensive performance that he’s seen in the eight years he’s been in Minnesota.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO