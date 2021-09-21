Dolphins vs. Raiders prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 3 game

Sunday’s Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders game features two teams who had dramatically different experiences last week. The Raiders went on the road to knock off the Steelers to improve to 2-0. The Dolphins, on the other hand, saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa get knocked out of the game en route to an embarrassing 35-0 loss at the hands of the division rival Buffalo Bills. So, let’s take a look at the current NFL odds, the TV channel, and how to live stream this Week 3 game, as well as a Dolphins vs. Raiders prediction.