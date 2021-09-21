CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 4 College Football Schedule: Top games to watch include Texas A&M and Clemson

By Oliver Hodgkinson
Cover picture for the articleDo you find yourself looking blindly at the college football schedule, unsure of which game to watch amongst the myriad of matchups? Wouldn’t it be awesome to have a list of the top college football games to watch each week with a smattering of NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on? Oh wait, it exists right here at Pro Football Network. Here are the games you should be watching on the Week 4 college football schedule.

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Dabo Swinney sends strong message to Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince his words after Saturday’s blowout win over South Carolina State. Asked about Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon, who carried the ball just four times, Swinney did not hold back. Dixon was widely expected to be Clemson’s starting running back this season, especially...
Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
USC football: Trojans find new head coaching target in NFL

The USC football coaching search could be heading to the NFL with a report suggesting the Trojans are looking at Anthony Lynn. Dozens of names have been thrown out there as potential candidates for USC’s search for a new head coach. Add Anthony Lynn to the pile. “USC boosters have...
Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
Georgia Southern player apologizes for incident that helped get coach fired

A Georgia Southern player is apologizing for his conduct before Saturday’s game that appears to have played a part in getting his coach fired. A viral video showed Eagles lineman Gavin Adcock surfing atop a moving team bus and chugging a beer before Saturday’s game against Louisiana. That video gained further scrutiny after the team lost to Louisiana, which resulted in the firing of coach Chad Lunsford.
Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
NFL RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 4: Chase Edmonds, Chuba Hubbard poised to rack up receptions

One of the most challenging aspects of season-long fantasy football is making lineup decisions. There are so many variables to consider, and we’re always kicking ourselves when we lose a matchup because we got a start/sit decision incorrect. The team at Pro Football Network is here to help. Here are our top start ’em, sit ’em RB plays for Week 4.
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 4: Is James Robinson back to being a weekly starter?

With three weeks of NFL games in the bag, fantasy football managers are starting to feel like they have a solid idea of who to start and who to sit heading into Week 4. But is that accurate, or are we jumping to conclusions after only three games? With not all matchups being equal, here are our top start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 4 of fantasy football.
