Lines form as residents flee from volcano in Spain

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, spewing lava into the air and into rivers toward houses and villages on the island, per Reuters. Close to 5,000 people were evacuated because of the lava. Per ABC News, there were no injuries to anyone in the area reported yet.
LA PALMA, Spain - An active volcano in Spain’s La Palma Island shows no signs of calming down. Ash from the volcano was so thick it shut down the La Palma Airport Saturday. However, government officials say flights resumed Sunday. Officials say two new vents opened Friday and later merged...
MADRID, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the La Palma island of Spain's Canary Islands erupted on Sunday afternoon. The eruption began at around 3:20 p.m. local time. It had been expected after the island, which has a surface area of just over 700 square kilometers and a population of some 85,000, suffered "a swarm of" around 20,000 small earthquakes over the past week.
Acid rain from the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma will hit Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, as well as parts of the Spanish mainland, on Thursday, experts predict. The Canary Islands and the Balearics are more than 1,400 miles apart but the wind and air currents can...
(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell into a swimming pool Monday. Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell in a swimming pool on Monday, as houses were destroyed and neighborhoods were evacuated during the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years.
Five hundred more people have been forced to flee their homes on the Canary island of La Palma as the ongoing volcanic eruption pushed streams of lava towards inhabited coastal areas and raised fears over the formation of clouds of toxic gas. The eruption, which began on Sunday afternoon on...
Throwing a handful of belongings into her car alongside goats, chickens and a turtle, Yahaira Garcia fled her home just before the volcano erupted, belching molten lava down the mountainside. He left in his car and she took hers to go and pick up her parents and their animals: four goats, two pigs, 20 chickens, 10 rabbits, four dogs and a turtle.
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Authorities have evacuated about 5,000 people from villages in the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma as lava spews from an erupting volcano, local officials said. The 15-meter high lava flow has already swallowed 20 houses in the village of El Paso and sections of...
The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted in the Canary Islands on Sept. 19, sending smoke and lava pouring toward a nearby town, destroying hundreds of buildings and forcing the evacuation of more than 5,500 people.
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Lava flowing from the Canary Islands’ first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed at least 100 houses, authorities said. The flow of molten rock was expected to reach the coast later on Monday evening, potentially triggering more explosions,...
A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has erupted and caused massive destruction. The black lava has destroyed around 430 buildings, including houses, schools, a church and a city bell tower. Because of the danger from both the lava and thick smoke, all flights to and from the...
TODOQUE, Canary Islands — (AP) — A wall of lava up to 12 meters (40 feet) high bore down on a Spanish village Wednesday as islanders scrambled to save what they could before the molten rock swallowed up their homes following a volcanic eruption. The lava, which was still spewing...
(Spain) -- Lava from an erupting volcano in Spain is reaching the ocean and raising fears of toxic gas and explosions. It's flowing into the water and could set off a chemical reaction affecting breathing and irritating eyes and skin. The volcano erupted ten days ago in the Canary Islands, destroying hundreds of homes, schools, and some banana plantations.
Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea. Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.
"Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
