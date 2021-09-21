LIVERMORE — Stu Drake, 58, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Stuart Edward Drake was born February 12, 1963 in Calhoun, Kentucky to Sherley Edward and Barbara Anne Conrad Drake, was married to the former Tonya Lea Bradshaw September 6, 1986 and was better known as “Stu” to both his family and friends. Stu was a major drag racing enthusiast and loved his faithful companion, his dog, “Sophie” who he also nicknamed, “Swoop.” Stu was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Tonya Bradshaw Drake, who died January 18, 2017; by his father, Sherley E. “Duck” Drake, who died April 2, 2021; and by Tonya’s daughter, Hollie Schindler, who died January 29, 2020.