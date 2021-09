Garneau is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox. Garneau caught each of the Tigers' last three games and five of the last six, going 3-for-15 with three home runs and a walk. The 34-year-old journeyman's recent power spike looks like it will afford him at least a part-time role for the Tigers, even though he's behind Eric Haase on the depth chart. The Tigers' willingness to deploy Haase in left field and at designated hitter will open up more work behind the dish for Garneau compared to most backup catchers.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO