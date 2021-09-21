CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Conserve Vast Areas Of Land, Biden Needs Help From Private Landowners

By Nathan Rott
 9 days ago

This month, nearly two dozen species have been taken off the endangered list because they are now extinct. That news comes as the Biden administration seeks to improve conservation. The plan is focused in large part on privately held land. NPR's Nathan Rott has more. NATHAN ROTT, BYLINE: The idea...

Biden officials: Grazing lands should count for conservation goals

Millions of acres of public lands leased for grazing livestock should be counted toward the Biden administration’s aggressive conservation pledge, according to top officials with the Interior and Agriculture departments. While the White House has yet to detail how it will tally land for its "America the Beautiful" initiative —...
Texas State
Wisconsin State
23 species to be declared extinct in US as conservationists say officials were ‘too slow’ to save them

The extinctions of 22 animals and one plant are to be announced on Wednesday by US federal wildlife officials. Among those being removed from the endangered species list are the ivory-billed woodpecker, which had its last definitive sighting in Louisiana in 1944, the yellow-breasted Bachman’s warbler and the Kauai O’o, a bird native to Hawaii.
Wildlife Officials Take 23 Species Off The Endangered List Due To Extinction

In the nearly 50 years since the Endangered Species Act was created, federal wildlife officials have removed just 11 species because of extinction. Today, that number jumped by 23. After exhaustive searches for the nearly two dozen birds, fish and freshwater mussels, wildlife officials have determined they're gone. NPR's Nathan Rott reports they are the latest to go extinct, and without action, they won't be the last.
U.S. declares ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they’ve exhausted to find these 23. And they […]
Steve Inskeep
Program pays landowners to allow hunting on private property

Landowners can enroll their property in the Ohio Landowner/Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) Program, allowing hunters access to private lands. As part of the 2018 Farm Bill, Ohio was awarded $1.8 million to implement the OLHAP program, which uses part of those funds to pay landowners for access to their property. Participating landowners receive annual payment rates ranging from $2 to $30 per acre depending on the characteristics of the property enrolled. Enrollment contracts are for two to three years, with the possibility of extension.
Republican-Led Election Review In Arizona Determines Biden Did Indeed Win

A widely discredited Republican-led review of the 2020 election in Arizona's biggest county has determined that Joe Biden indeed got more votes there than Donald Trump. The hand recount of the nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County was very similar to the official results OK'd by county and state leaders. In fact, Biden gained a few hundred votes. Here's Republican State Senate President Karen Fann as she opened a presentation today to detail the results of the review.
Policy Strategists On How Biden Can Gain Traction On Immigration Reform

We're going to go back to the story that captured so much of our attention last week, the situation in Del Rio, Texas. Or rather, we're going to go back to one of the issues at the heart of it, which is immigration. You'll remember that thousands of people were camped out under a bridge near the Texas-Mexico border hoping to request asylum in the U.S. The encampment has since been cleared by authorities, but not before some ugly scenes. And the Biden administration's handling of the whole situation has been heavily criticized by all sides - local officials, conservatives, progressives, advocates for migrants and for law enforcement tasked with controlling the situation. On the broader issue of addressing immigration, the president did put forward ambitious plans soon after taking office. But nine months into his term, his administration seems to be struggling both to get traction on a reform plan and to find a better way than his predecessor to address the steady stream of migrants that continue to arrive at the U.S. border.
Rural Health Officials Push Back Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Long before the pandemic, rural American hospitals had trouble hiring doctors and nurses. And that is why health officials in rural areas say President Biden's mandate that health care workers get vaccinated is just not going to work for them. Here's NPR's Kirk Siegler. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: In conservative rural...
They Voted For Trump, And Then Biden. How Do These Swing Voters See Biden Now?

Moderate suburban Republicans are among those who cast ballots for President Biden last year. So eight months in, how do these voters view the president? U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the rush of migrants, the Texas border and the delta variant surge have all contributed to Biden's approval ratings hovering around 46%. So what do those voters who swung from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020 think?
Letter: Conservation no land grab

In the 28 years that I was director of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, we undertook much conservation work, such as grass waterways, terraces, farm ponds and wildlife habitat projects. None of these would have been possible without the cooperation of the landowners. Make no mistake about it:...
'Trump won Georgia': Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for state election audit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an election audit in Georgia, while appearing at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Perry on Saturday. Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, repeated Mr. Trump’s claims that the election was stolen in her state, giving President Biden an illegitimate victory. “There’s something that all of...
Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
