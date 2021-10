FITCHBURG (CBS) — A bug that looks pretty but can do a lot of damage as an invasive pest has been found in Central Massachusetts. The state Department of Agricultural Resources said Tuesday that a small population of spotted lanternflies was discovered in three trees in Fitchburg. This is the easternmost sighting of the sap-feeding lanternflies so far. “While MDAR has not been able to determine the origin of the infestation, spotted lanternflies have been known to travel out of infested states on cars, trucks, and trains, during shipments of produce, sheds, and gazebos, trees and shrubs for landscaping, and many other...

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO