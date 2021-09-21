CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Daz Cameron: Draws second straight start

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cameron will start in right field and bat seventh Tuesday against the White Sox. Cameron will pick up a second straight start after going 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 4-3 win, which marked the 24-year-old's first appearance for the big club since Aug. 28. With Derek Hill sent to miss the remainder of the season with a sprained knee, Cameron and Victor Reyes are expected to work in a timeshare for the remaining spot in Detroit's everyday outfield alongside regulars Akil Baddoo and Robbie Grossman.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tigers' Daz Cameron: Records three hits Tuesday

Cameron went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. Cameron was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, and Tuesday's hits were his first at the MLB level since the end of August. The 24-year-old outfielder could see some semi-regular playing time down the stretch with Derek Hill (knee) on the injured list, though Victor Reyes, who recorded four hits himself Tuesday, could also see a larger role.
MLB
numberfire.com

Tigers' Daz Cameron sitting Monday afternoon versus lefty

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers usually start Cameron against southpaws, as they did on Sunday, but he's riding pine for Monday's makeup game. Robbie Grossman is returning to the lineup to replace Cameron in right field and hit third. Miguel Cabrera is in the cleanup spot, followed by Jeimer Candelario.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Daz Cameron
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#The White Sox
CBS Sports

Tigers' Dustin Garneau: Starting Sunday

Garneau is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Rays. Eric Haase moves from behind the plate to left field, so Garneau will pick up the start at catcher. He's slashing .262/.289/.714 with five home runs in 14 games this season, so he has been able to provide some fantasy value when he's in the starting lineup.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Not starting Friday

Castro will sit Friday against the Rays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Castro has struggled to a .146/.239/.171 line over his last 16 games. Harold Castro will take over at second base.
MLB
Gwinnett Daily Post

Sounds blank Stripers for second straight game

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett bats stayed quiet for a second straight night, as the Stripers fell to the Nashville Sounds 7-0 at Coolray Field on Friday night. Dustin Peterson hit an RBI single off Jose Rodriguez (L, 6-4) that gave Nashville an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Nashville (62-55) scored three in the third frame via Keston Hiura’s three-run home run (6). Hiura added a two-run homer in the fifth inning (7), giving Nashville a 6-0 advantage midway through.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Sitting second straight

Bote is not starting Friday against Milwaukee. Bote has just two hits in his last 25 at-bats, and he's now absent from the starting nine for the second game in a row. Matt Duffy will start at the keystone and bat seventh Friday.
MLB
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High soars to their second straight win

After capturing their first win of the season last week, the Abilene High Eagles were looking to pick up their second win on the road against Grand Prairie. Abilene High will play Permian next Friday away starting at 7:00 p.m.
ABILENE, TX
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who could be left off playoff roster

It’s nothing personal for the Los Angeles Dodgers, at this point. It’s strictly title-defense business. And, considering this team could be stuck in a one-game Wild Card scenario, the margin for error is thin as an eyelash. No excuses. No mistakes. No more Mr. Nice Guy in divvying up roster spots.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Appears in second straight game

Pressly allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks. Pressly has appeared in the first two games of the series, each time pitching the ninth in a non-save situation, and has thrown a combined 34 pitches. If a save situation arises Sunday, manager Dusty Baker could hold Pressly back from a third consecutive day of usage. If that is the case, Kendall Graveman is the most likely reliever to be used as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Draws start at second

Marte started at second base and went 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI in Monday's 11-4 loss to Atlanta. Marte's three doubles give him 26 in 79 games this season and raised his slugging to a team-high .542. This was the third straight start at second base and fourth in the last five contests for Marte, who has been Arizona's primary center fielder this season when healthy. He may not be done as an outfielder, but the Diamondbacks have talked for a couple of seasons about splitting his duties more evenly between the outfield and infield as a way to sustain his long-term health. Daulton Varsho started in center field Monday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy