Tigers' Daz Cameron: Draws second straight start

Marte started at second base and went 3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI in Monday's 11-4 loss to Atlanta. Marte's three doubles give him 26 in 79 games this season and raised his slugging to a team-high .542. This was the third straight start at second base and fourth in the last five contests for Marte, who has been Arizona's primary center fielder this season when healthy. He may not be done as an outfielder, but the Diamondbacks have talked for a couple of seasons about splitting his duties more evenly between the outfield and infield as a way to sustain his long-term health. Daulton Varsho started in center field Monday.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO