Tigers' Daz Cameron: Draws second straight start
Cameron will start in right field and bat seventh Tuesday against the White Sox. Cameron will pick up a second straight start after going 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 4-3 win, which marked the 24-year-old's first appearance for the big club since Aug. 28. With Derek Hill sent to miss the remainder of the season with a sprained knee, Cameron and Victor Reyes are expected to work in a timeshare for the remaining spot in Detroit's everyday outfield alongside regulars Akil Baddoo and Robbie Grossman.www.cbssports.com
