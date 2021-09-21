CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers County, OK

US home construction up 3.9% in August after July drop

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYZgg_0c3AOPKk00
California Housing FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, work is done on an apartment building under construction in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers have advanced the second of two measure's designed to ease local zoning ordinances for home construction. Spurred by an affordable housing shortage, spiking home prices and intractable homelessness, California lawmakers on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, advanced the second of two measures designed to cut through local zoning ordinances. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. home construction rebounded a better-than-expected 3.9% in August with the strength coming in apartment construction.

The August increase left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million units, 17.4% above the pace of a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Housing starts had fallen 6.2% in July.

The August strength came in a 21.6% jump in construction of apartment units which offset a 2.8% fall in construction of single-family homes.

Applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, rose 6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.73 million units. However, with demand still strong and homes for sale still in short supply, the outlook for housing construction remains solid for the rest of this year.

“Higher input costs and shortages remain headwinds for builders. But still-low inventories should be a positive for activity as these constraints ease," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics.

Construction activity was up in all parts of the country except the West, which saw a 21.1% decline Construction surged 167.2% in the Northeast but that jump came after a 54.4% plunge in July. Construction starts were up 11.4% in the Midwest and 1.4% in the South.

A monthly survey of builder sentiment by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed sentiment inched up to 76 in September, ending a three-month decline. The index remains far below the record reading of 90 last November.

“The single-family housing market has moved off the unsustainably hot pace of construction of last fall and has reached a still hot but more stable level of activity,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the home builders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market. Claims rose unexpectedly by 11,000 last week to 362,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September, worst month since March 2020

Stocks are closing out September with their worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. The S&P 500 ended the month down 4.8%, its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020. After climbing steadily for much of the year, the stock market became unsettled in recent weeks with the spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, a sudden spike in long-term bond yields and word that the Federal Reserve may start to unwind its support for the economy. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Thursday. It’s still up 14.7% for the year.
STOCKS
KRMG

Stock indexes are mixed as S&P 500 heads for September loss

Major stock indexes on Wall Street were mixed in afternoon trading Thursday, headed for steep monthly losses. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 2:48 p.m. Eastern after having been down 1% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252 points, or 0.7%, to 34,153, while the Nasdaq recovered from an early stumble and rose 0.5%.
STOCKS
KRMG

Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened. Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
County
Rogers County, OK
State
Washington State
City
Rose, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
KRMG

UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

LONDON — (AP) — The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions. However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will...
ECONOMY
KRMG

More Afghan evacuees will begin arriving in US next week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. military expects to begin receiving new Afghanistan evacuees in the United States next week, as thousands begin to wrap up a three-week pause in Europe and the Middle East to get measles shots. Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, told reporters Thursday...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

UK families see hard times ahead as COVID programs end

LONDON — (AP) — Diana Gaglio has been in the economic crosshairs of the pandemic for the past 18 months. The 53-year-old from Bedfordshire, north of London, was furloughed from her job as entertainment manager for a holiday company when COVID-19 gutted the travel industry, then lost her job altogether just before Christmas. Now her temporary job at a virus testing center is coming to an end, just as the government scraps the emergency program that provided an income the last time she was out of work.
BUSINESS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy