Dakota Access turns to US Supreme Court to nix mandated environmental review
BISMARCK — Operators of the Dakota Access Pipeline are taking their long-running dispute over the embattled North Dakota project to the nation's highest court. Attorneys representing Dakota Access LLC filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 20, calling for a reassessment of whether the pipeline should have to undergo an extensive environmental review ordered by an appeals court earlier this year.www.mitchellrepublic.com
