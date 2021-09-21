CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dakota Access turns to US Supreme Court to nix mandated environmental review

By Adam Willis
Mitchellrepublic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — Operators of the Dakota Access Pipeline are taking their long-running dispute over the embattled North Dakota project to the nation's highest court. Attorneys representing Dakota Access LLC filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 20, calling for a reassessment of whether the pipeline should have to undergo an extensive environmental review ordered by an appeals court earlier this year.

www.mitchellrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

S.C. Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional. The ruling also states: “As we held in City of Columbia, Proviso 1.108 prohibits the School District from using funds appropriated or authorized under the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act to announce or enforce a mask mandate in its K-12 schools. We do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
roselawgroupreporter.com

Supreme Court refuses to allow enforcement of mask mandate ban

Sandra Cobos, an acceleration specialist at Justine Spitalny School in Phoenix, guides children through a series of vocalization exercises. Cobos helps students who struggled with online learning to catch up with their studies. /Photo by Mingson Lau/Cronkite News. The Arizona Supreme Court refused Wednesday to let the state start enforcing...
PHOENIX, AZ
kq2.com

Top US Supreme Court Decisions Fast Facts

Here's a look at some of the most important cases decided by the US Supreme Court since 1789. This decision established the system of checks and balances and the power of the Supreme Court within the federal government. Situation: Federalist William Marbury and many others were appointed to positions by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTAR News

AG Brnovich asks Arizona Supreme Court to hear mask mandate appeal

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants the state’s appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down a host of Republican legislation, including a ban on face mask mandates in schools, to go straight to the Arizona Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the state petitioned the Supreme Court to...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Urged to Review $114 Million Kickback Ruling

4th Cir. ruling punishes ‘innocent conduct,’ petition says. Marketers weren’t in position to influence physicians, it says. The co-owner of a marketing firm urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision that upheld a $114 million False Claims Act verdict in a kickback scheme to defraud Medicare involving unnecessary blood-test orders.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#Bismarck#Dakota Access Llc#The U S Supreme Court#The Army Corps#Dapl#The Supreme Court#Energy Transfer Partners#Forum#Report For America
AOL Corp

Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court announced last week that it would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. The news was the latest evidence that abortion and the court are going to remain big political issues. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wpr.org

Wisconsin Legislature Asks US Supreme Court To Intervene In Federal Redistricting Case

Petition Argues Federal Court Is Overstepping Its Power, Should Allow State To Handle Mapmaking. The Republican-controlled state Legislature has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a federal lawsuit over Wisconsin's next set of political district maps and leave the redistricting process to state lawmakers, Gov. Tony Evers and possibly the conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Seattle Times

State Supreme Court oversteps on mandating vaccine

Judges are supposed to stay above the fray on public policy debates because we may need to preside over legal disputes surrounding issues presented in the public sphere, and our public statements may create the appearance that we have prejudged the issues. So, why am I stepping out on an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bismarck Tribune

Dakota Access asks high court to reverse pipeline decision

The company that operates the Dakota Access oil pipeline is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appellate ruling upholding additional environmental review, saying it puts the line at risk of being shut down. A Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals panel earlier this year supported the argument of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gettysburg Times

Supreme Court decisions support Covid-19 mandates

“A community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members,” wrote Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan, writing for the 7 to 2 majority in the 1905 case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts. Massachusetts was one of eleven states that had compulsory vaccination laws. “The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint. There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good. On any other basis organized society could not exist with safety to its members…This court has more than once recognized it as a fundamental principle that persons and property are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens in order to secure the general comfort, health, and prosperity of the state.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Planned Parenthood Files Texas Supreme Court Emergency Request Challenging New Abortion Ban

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas filed an emergency request on September 29 asking the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in the ongoing case against Texas Right to Life, challenging Senate Bill 8, the state’s six-week abortion ban. Earlier in September Planned Parenthood was granted a temporary injunction against the group, which blocked it from suing abortion providers and health care workers at Planned Parenthood centers in Texas under SB 8. Later, at the request of Texas Right to Life, the Texas Multidistrict Litigation Panel stepped in and stayed all ongoing challenges to SB 8 in state court indefinitely. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Senator Cruz's Campaign Finance Challenge

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the Federal Election Commission's bid to restore a campaign finance law that caps the amount of money that candidates can be reimbursed for personal loans to their campaigns in a challenge brought by Republican Senator Ted Cruz. The justices took...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ozarks First.com

Arkansas Supreme Court upholds injunction blocking mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An attempt by Arkansas legislators to put a law into effect banning mask mandates has been stopped by the state supreme court. In a decision Thursday, the justices denied a request by Arkansas Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey Jr. and House Speaker Matthew Shepherd to stay an injunction issued by a lower court that blocks Act 1002 from being implemented.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC New York

NYC Teachers Ask Supreme Court to Block Vaccine Mandate

A group of New York City teachers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency order blocking the city's vaccine mandate from going into effect Friday. The petition asks Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is the circuit justice for this part of the country, to issue an emergency injunction blocking the mandate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy