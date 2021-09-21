Dakota Access turns to US Supreme Court to nix mandated environmental review

“A community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members,” wrote Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan, writing for the 7 to 2 majority in the 1905 case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts. Massachusetts was one of eleven states that had compulsory vaccination laws. “The liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint. There are manifold restraints to which every person is necessarily subject for the common good. On any other basis organized society could not exist with safety to its members…This court has more than once recognized it as a fundamental principle that persons and property are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens in order to secure the general comfort, health, and prosperity of the state.”

