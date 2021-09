Just like everyone predicted, the Week 4 Big Ten opening contest between undefeateds Michigan and Rutgers is a powerhouse matchup for conference supremacy. Still, both the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have impressed in the first three weeks of the college football season and neither has a loss. The two teams went to triple overtime a year ago, and certainly it could be yet another close game in Ann Arbor when they meet again. Certainly, Michigan fans will not believe the hype, at least not fully, until the team starts beating good teams. While Rutgers might not yet qualify given its track record since 2015, it still could end up being a quality win assuming Michigan gets the job done.

