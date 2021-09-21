CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge higher a day after biggest drop since May

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
 9 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street Trader James Macgilvray works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, making up some of the ground they lost in a sharp pullback a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew)

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday following a sharp pullback a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 1:12 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.3%, to 34,081 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

Slightly more stocks were rising than falling in the benchmark index. Nearly every sector made gains.

Health care companies made some of the broadest gains. Johnson & Johnson rose 0.7% after reporting that a booster of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after people receive a first dose.

Technology companies also made gains in a reversal from Monday, when the sector slumped. Industrial companies slipped.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged higher to 1.32% from 1.31% late Monday.

“It’s a bit of a pause and the market is waiting for the Federal Reserve to see what they have to say tomorrow,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

European markets were higher, and Asian markets mostly rose. Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday.

The market sell-off on Monday was prompted in part by worries about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers and the damage they could do if they default and send ripple effects through markets. That added to a wide range of concerns hovering over investors, including the highly contagious delta variant as well as higher prices squeezing business and consumers.

Wall Street is also gauging how the recovery's slowdown will impact the Fed's policies that have helped support the market and economy. The central bank will release a policy statement on Wednesday, which will be closely watched for any signals on how it will eventually reduce its bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

Several companies are making solid gains after giving investors encouraging financial updates. Ride-hailing company Uber jumped 12.7% after telling investors that it could post an adjusted profit this quarter. Equipment rental supplier Herc Holdings rose 4.8% following a solid long-term growth forecast.

Supply chain problems, which have been hurting a broad range of industries, weighed on several companies. Homebuilder Lennar slipped 0.4% after home deliveries for the third quarter fell short of analysts' forecasts because of supply chain problems.

Restaurant operator Cracker Barrel fell 3.2% after reporting weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Universal Music jumped 35.7% in its debut on Amsterdam's stock exchange.

