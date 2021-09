Most in attendance at Monday’s Floyd County School Board meeting stormed out in protest and solidarity after one woman refused to wear a face mask and was asked to leave. The Sept. 13 meeting was the first since the recent surge in COVID-19 cases began and full in-person instruction resumed in Floyd County schools. It was also the first in recent months where face masks were required with no exceptions, and sheriff’s deputies were asked to enforce that rule.

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO