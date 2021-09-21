CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guild Wars 2 DX11 beta kicks off soon, here is what to expect

By Adnan Kljajic
altchar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuild Wars 2 DX11 beta is starting on September 21, 2021, and it's got countless fans hyped up all the way to the moon. However, many are undoubtedly going to be disappointed and not through the fault of ArenaNet. Low FPS is certainly one of the biggest issues GW2 has...

www.altchar.com

