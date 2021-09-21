CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

First day of fall: Here's the exact time for the autumn equinox and what that means

South Bend Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to fall into "Spooky Szn." On Wednesday, the northern hemisphere will celebrate the autumn equinox, or the official beginning of fall. Each year, the equinox occurs "at the exact same moment worldwide," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, giving us about 12 hours of daytime and 12 hours of nighttime, depending on where you live. But they get pretty close to equal — the "total lengths may differ by only a few minutes," according to the Almanac.

www.southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

Fall hikes and bike rides: Hit the trails at local parks, nature preserves at these events

Local parks and nature preserves are hosting lots of autumn hikes, bike rides and other jaunts in the coming weeks. Here's a look. Hike the first 1.5 miles of the Kirk Schrader Mountain Bike Trails at Chikaming Township Park and Preserve in Harbert, Mich., at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 with the Harbor Country Hikers and Janet Schrader, whose late husband, Kirk, had created the trail with volunteer help. It will be on Kirk’s birthday. The park is north of U.S. 12 on Warren Woods Road, just east of Interstate 94 and 1.4 miles west of the Red Arrow Highway.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy