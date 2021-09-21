Man uses stolen credit card to buy designer handbags worth more than $10K

SEATTLE — King County deputies said they are looking for a man who used a woman’s stolen credit card to buy designer purses worth thousands of dollars.

On Aug. 29 at 5:42 p.m., deputies spoke with victims of a car prowl in the 2000 block of Northwest 190th Street in Shoreline. A woman and her husband had parked at Saltwater Park and were gone for about 90 minutes.

When they returned, they found someone had punched out the lock on their car and their credit cards were missing.

About 30 minutes later, the wife received an alert from her credit card company asking if she was making a large purchase at a Seattle department store. Though she replied no, the purchase of four Louis Vuitton handbags worth $10,617.08 had already happened.

A detective received surveillance video from the store, which showed a man buying the expensive bags.

Deputies said the video showed the suspect as possibly being mixed-race. He was wearing a long-sleeved athletic shirt, gray pants and tennis shoes. The video showed him taking out a credit card from a large trifold wallet to buy the handbags.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, his clothes or knows someone who has been selling Louis Vuitton bags is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21027155.

