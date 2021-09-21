CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alyssa Gelper Joins Klingenstein Fields Advisors as a Managing Director, Senior Advisor, in New York

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors), an advisory firm providing personalized wealth and investment management to individuals, families, and non-profits, is pleased to announce that Alyssa Gelper has joined the firm as a Managing Director, Senior Advisor. Ms. Gelper will be responsible for managing client relationships and advising high-net-worth and institutional clients on a range of wealth, planning, and investment management issues.

