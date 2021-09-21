CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcanum Preservation Society inducts Jerry Snyder

By Vickie Rhodehamel
Daily Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arcanum Preservation Society is pleased to announce that Twin Township Trustee Jerry Snyder was inducted as a life-time member at their Membership Meeting on Sept. 8 by President Jim Piel. Jerry has been a valuable member of their research and work crew. They would not be as far into the restoration process without him and so the recommendation went to the membership at the August meeting and was unanimously approved. Congratulations Jerry and thank you for all your assistance in the society’s current renovation of the Arcanum Opera House, formerly known as the city building.

