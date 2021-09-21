Vassalboro Farm Needs Help After 8 Cows Die in Lightning Strike

Fryeburg Fair officials have made several changes to the upcoming 2021 Fryeburg Fair. Now, it looks like they are making at least one more. . In 2020, nearly every Maine fair was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Maine's Agricultural Fairs are back in full bloom, the fairs are seeing record-breaking numbers. This is causing long ticket lines for entry, food, and rides. Now, we've all been cooped up for the better part of two years, so this should come as shock to none of us.

FRYEBURG, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO