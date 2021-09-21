CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Vassalboro Farm Needs Help After 8 Cows Die in Lightning Strike

By Matt James
 9 days ago
As a last ditch effort to save the family farm, a GoFundMe has been created to assist after a lightning strike killed eight of the farm's heifers. Fortin's Farm, most notably memorable by its red, white and blue barn roof, is seeking the assistance of people here in Central Maine after last week's storm caused the unthinkable to happen. As eight of John Fortin's heifers were standing underneath a tall pine tree, seeking shelter from the torrential rain, a lightning bolt hit the tree and instantly killed all eight heifers that were gathered beneath it.

Kool AM

WATCH LIVE: Memorial Service For Fallen Maine Deputy Luke Gross

The memorial service of fallen Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy, Luke Gross, is happening now at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. On Thursday, September 23rd, at around 4:30 in the morning, Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy, Luke Gross, was responding to a reported crash in Trenton along Route 3 near the Ellsworth town line. While he was attempting to remove debris from the roadway he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Overnight Shooting Occurs in Maine High School Parking Lot

According to News Center Maine, a shooting occured last night in a high school parking lot in Southern Maine. Authorities say the shooting, which happened at around 8:50 Tuesday night at South Portland High School, was not related to any school activities. Police and Fire units responded to the upper parking lot after reports of gunfire.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Riverside Disposal Finds Wedding Ring Behind Augusta Dumpster

Have you recently (or maybe not recently) lost your wedding band in or around Augusta? If so, a local company may have just found it for you. According to a Facebook post from Riverside Disposal & Recycling, one of their drivers found a wedding band behind the trash dumpster at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
Augusta, ME
Augusta, ME
Vassalboro, ME
Maine Business
Waterville, ME
Waterville, ME
Waterville, ME
Maine State
Vassalboro, ME
Vassalboro, ME
Augusta, ME
Maine Industry
Kool AM

After 21 Years, Are You Ready To Party Will Close For Good

We all know the store and we all know the iconic jingle by heart. We have also all come to know and love owner Tom Davis and his amazing team of family and friends that have helped run one of Central Maine's most recognizable stores for more than two decades. And today, in an announcement on Facebook, they've announced they'll soon be closing the doors forever.
WATERVILLE, ME
Kool AM

Augusta Elks Club To Host Festival Of Trees

Christmas is less than three months away, and for what seems like the first time in decades, families will come together and celebrate the holidays. As much as it feels like decades, it's only been a few years, but you must admit nothing about those two years or the holidays have been the same.
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

These Are The Things Every Maine Kid Had in Their Room in The 90s

We did a topic on the morning show recently that led us into talking about all of the wonderful things that we used to have in our rooms that kids today will never understand. At face value, the 90s don't seem that far away, but when you break it down, 1991 was THIRTY years ago. How is that even possible?
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot By Turkey Hunter in Leeds, ME

According to WGME 13, an incident is under investigation in the Maine town of Leeds. Maine wardens say that a woman was injured in the forest on Monday when she was apparently shot by another man in the woods who was hunting for turkeys. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 3 PM near the end of Walton's Way.
LEEDS, ME
Kool AM

A New Authentic Thai Take Out Opening In Augusta In October

Is there anything better than authentic international cuisine?. If you're a foodie, you already know that the answer to that question is NOPE!. Good news for those foodies, Central Maine is about to get a new take-out restaurant, and the food may be a little more familiar than you think.
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Jogger Seriously Injured, Hit by Motorcycle in Auburn Maine

According WABI TV 5, a jogger in Auburn has been seriously injured following a crash where he was hit by an oncoming motorcycle. 27-year-old Mason Perez was on the South Witham Road Thursday afternoon. As he was coming up over a hill he struck 52-year-old Tyrone Fulgham of Auburn. Fulgham is reported to have been transported to Maine Medical Center with 'life-threatening injuries'.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Check Out These 15 Wonderful Date Night Spots In Central Maine

Date night might just be one of the most important days of the week, month, or year, pending on how long it's been since the last one. For many couples, taking time out of their busy schedules takes some serious planning. What's worse is when you finally get that long-awaited date night out with your love, just to realize that you have no idea where to go.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Hit & Killed Thursday Morning

According to WGME 13, a Maine Sheriff's Deputy was struck and killed Thursday morning while responding to a call in Trenton. Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Luke Gross was on his way to a call about a vehicle being off the road in the town of Trenton at about 4AM on Route 3. While the officer was on the scene of the incident, he was struck by another vehicle and injured. Sadly, Gross did not survive his injuries.
TRENTON, ME
Kool AM

Fryeburg Fair Officials Are Asking You To Pre-Purchase Tix – Here’s Why

Fryeburg Fair officials have made several changes to the upcoming 2021 Fryeburg Fair. Now, it looks like they are making at least one more. . In 2020, nearly every Maine fair was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Maine's Agricultural Fairs are back in full bloom, the fairs are seeing record-breaking numbers. This is causing long ticket lines for entry, food, and rides. Now, we've all been cooped up for the better part of two years, so this should come as shock to none of us.
FRYEBURG, ME
