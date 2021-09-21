CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Valorant Patch Notes 3.06: Jett, Skye Nerf, kayo Buff, Map Reworks, and More

By Shirin Akhtar
firstsportz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValorant Patch Notes 3.06 has been leaked online ahead of the official release and contains quite a lot of important changes for players as well maps. Although it does not come as a shock since earlier Devs talks suggested a few of these changes beforehand, players might be having a hard time adjusting to the new changes, especially Jett mains. The article talks all about the recently leaked Valorant Patch Notes 3.06 and the upcoming nerfs and buffs, alongside some map reworks.

