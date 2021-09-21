‘It’s Time For Me To Reflect, Pause’: Former Sixer JJ Redick Announces Retirement From NBA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard JJ Redick announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three.

“I wanted to give myself some time to reflect and figure out if I wanted to keep playing,” Redick said. “It’s one of the reasons that I told teams that called during free agency that I would decide later on. I didn’t want to commit to anything until I was sure. Well, I have some clarity now and I know it’s time. It’s time for me to be a dad. It’s time for me to reflect, pause, and it’s time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life.”

Redick retires as the 15th-leading 3-point shooter in NBA history having made 1,950 long-range attempts over the course of his career, CBSSports.com reports. He was one of the best 3-point shooters in his era. In the 2015-16 season, he led the NBA making 47.5% of his attempts.

He was drafted by the Orlando Magic No. 11 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft where he made his first and only trip to the NBA Finals. The Magic eventually traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks. Reddick also played for the Los Angeles Clippers before heading to Philadelphia.

The 35-year-old averaged 17.6 points and shot 40.7% from three-point range during his two seasons with the Sixers.

In 2019 he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.