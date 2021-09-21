Police: Man Grabs Woman By Hair, Punches And Sexually Assaults Her At Bronx Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a sexual assault at a playground in the Bronx.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday inside Soundview Park near Boynton and Lafayette avenues.

Police said the suspect walked up to a 53-year-old woman and pulled her hair, causing her to fall to the ground. He allegedly sat on top of her, covered her mouth and pressed on her neck while groping her over her clothing.

When the woman screamed, police said the suspect repeatedly punched her in the face. The victim’s cousin heard her and ran over to help.

Police said a struggle ensued, and the suspect broke free. He was last seen walking east on Bruckner Boulevard.

The victim was taken to the hospital with cuts on her lips and redness on her neck.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.