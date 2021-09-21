CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, MO

PSAT/NMSQT testing to be offered at Trenton High School on October 13

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege-bound juniors will have the opportunity to take the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT/NMSQT) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Trenton High School. The PSAT serves as the screening test for students wishing to be considered for inclusion in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Juniors who rank in the top of the Class of 2023 plus any juniors whose parents are employed for THE UPS Foundation, FedEx, BNSF Railway Foundation, Southwest Airlines, or State Farm Companies Foundation are strongly encouraged to take this test. Parents of juniors are encouraged to check with their employer to see if that business is a corporate sponsor of the National Merit Scholarship Program.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Trenton, MO
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psat Nmsqt#Psat#Nmsqt#Trenton High School#The Ups Foundation#Bnsf Railway Foundation#Southwest Airlines

Comments / 0

Community Policy