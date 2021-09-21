North Hall of the Arts and Industries Building

One industry that has been almost decimated by the current pandemic is the creative arts. The arts industry is financially vulnerable and relies heaving on revenue from on-site entertainment gate-takings and food and beverage consumptions. Many people all over the world travel large distances to attend live creative arts events ranging from film festivals, cultural exhibition shows and live stand-up comedy. These kind of activities require a live audience to spice up the atmosphere and companies rake in millions from attendances. Thus, the performing arts have suffered severe financial setbacks and efforts are currently being made to resuscitate this arts and culture sector by gradually re-introducing on-site live entertainment in front of large audiences. However, there is a disclaimer, or rather a condition to the return of venue-based entertainment in that only the fully vaccinated individuals will be able to attend the live shows. In the meantime, people can continue watching virtual arts performances from the comfort of their homes or possibly undertake new hobbies such reviewing and playing casino games available at online casino real money games.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO