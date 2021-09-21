CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

North Hall of the Arts and Industries Building

Smithsonian
 10 days ago

The North Hall of the United States National Museum, now known as the Arts and Industries Building, is filled with exhibit cases. The "Statue of Freedom" in the rotunda is visible through the archway which is flanked by the Limoges vases. Subject. United States National Museum. Arts and Industries Building...

siarchives.si.edu

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Glazed Rounded Art Buildings

Machado Silvetti Architects and Fentress Architects designed the Denver Art Museum's enhancements. The two American firms added modern updates to the Denver landmark, initially designed by Gio Ponti and opened in 1971. The museum is located in the heart of Denver in the Golden Triangle district. Now featuring a rounded...
VISUAL ART
Smithsonian

Charles Tumosa and Marion Mecklenburg

Analytical Services Group Leader Charles S. Tumosa and Conservation Analytical Laboratory Painting Conservator and Structural Engineer Marion F. Mecklenburg discuss the computer-generated image of a painting that has deliberately been dropped to simulate what might happen to such an artwork in transit. Mecklenburg argued that conservators of fine art traditionally focus on the chemical deterioration of paintings, yet protecting paintings in transit is an engineering dilemma. Today, whether they are traveling by plane, train or moving van, artworks on loan from museums risk exposure to vibration, impact and variations in temperatures and humidity--conditions that have the potential to cause damage.
VISUAL ART
Smithsonian

Joseph F. Cullman Library

Librarian Leslie Overstreet with a volume from the Russell E. Train Collection in the Joseph F. Cullman III Library of Natural History in the National Museum of Natural History. Subject. Smithsonian Institution Libraries (SIL) National Museum of Natural History (U.S.) Category. Historic Images of the Smithsonian. Contained within. Smithsonian Institution...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Sophie's Artists Lounge Is Moving to the Kranzberg Arts Foundation 3333 Building

A beloved community gathering place for St. Louis artists is getting a new home in Grand Center: Sophie's Artists Lounge will be relocating from its current spot inside the .ZACK building to the newly announced 3333 development. The revamped Sophie's is scheduled to open to the public on October 1st.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CandysDirt

Fast And Fabulous: Sales of HALL Arts Residences Reach New Heights

WE RETURNED TO THE THEATER! On Friday, a friend invited us to MOMIX at the Winspear Opera House, and it was amazing. Turns out Momix artistic director Moses Pendleton is a Dartmouth alum who hailed from a Vermont dairy farm, went to Dartmouth to pursue Olympic skiing, but broke his leg his second year, wiping out his future as an Olympian.
DALLAS, TX
TrendHunter.com

Community-Building Urban Art

Bulleit Whiskey has teamed up with local art collective Lira Arte Público to re-ignite excitement for public spaces through a series of large scale urban art interventions in the bohemian district of Chile's capital city, Santiago, as bars and restaurants reopen. At the heart of every community there are artists,...
VISUAL ART
bmoreart.com

The Station North Arts Walk: Photo Essay and Q&A

The Station North Arts District (SNAD) was established in 2002 and is the first area in Baltimore to receive this state designation. SNAD has served this central part of Baltimore’s cultural community in a number of ways, and has inspired other state-designated arts districts in Baltimore City including the Highlandtown A&E, the Pennsylvania Avenue Black Arts District, and the Bromo Arts District, with 22 A&E districts across the state.
BALTIMORE, MD
FingerLakes1

Arts industry ponders return to venue-based entertainment

One industry that has been almost decimated by the current pandemic is the creative arts. The arts industry is financially vulnerable and relies heaving on revenue from on-site entertainment gate-takings and food and beverage consumptions. Many people all over the world travel large distances to attend live creative arts events ranging from film festivals, cultural exhibition shows and live stand-up comedy. These kind of activities require a live audience to spice up the atmosphere and companies rake in millions from attendances. Thus, the performing arts have suffered severe financial setbacks and efforts are currently being made to resuscitate this arts and culture sector by gradually re-introducing on-site live entertainment in front of large audiences. However, there is a disclaimer, or rather a condition to the return of venue-based entertainment in that only the fully vaccinated individuals will be able to attend the live shows. In the meantime, people can continue watching virtual arts performances from the comfort of their homes or possibly undertake new hobbies such reviewing and playing casino games available at online casino real money games.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Aiken Standard

Art exhibit opens in North Augusta

In a new art exhibit, 2D and 3D artwork is on display throughout the foyer of the North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center. The Clay Artists of the Southeast, known as the CASE, displayed their works of pottery in the form of bowls, vases and cups. “I think that three-dimensional...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
KYTV

Springfield Arts Council explains the impact of the pandemic on the arts industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The arts play a major role in the Springfield community, but the pandemic has negatively impacted the industry. According to the Community Focus Report, theaters and galleries reported strong audience engagement in 2019. The Springfield symphony even reported a 30% increase in ticket sales. That all changed as pandemic safety protocols limited capacity, ticket sales dropped and revenue was almost nonexistent. Most venues reduced capacity as low as 25% occupancy. The Gillioz theatre reported a 91% decrease in revenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana City Has An Underground City You Need to Explore

Montana actually has a few of these still hanging around and is a really unknown part of Montana history. Love Exploring came out with a list of American's Best Underground Attractions and I was just filtering through the list to see if there was anything from Montana remotely on it. Low and behold, one Montana city made the list with their underground city and that is of course Butte, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Fatherly

This Dam-Submerged Ghost Town is A Modern Day Atlantis

We all know the legend of the Lost City of Atlantis but recently Utah rediscovered its own little town that was lost underwater when the town of Rockport became visible for the first time in 64 years. Rockport had been sitting forgotten at the bottom of the Rockport Reserve. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Sia2012 2767#The Sia Reference Team#Sia Acc
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover Trove of Artifacts at Site of 19th-Century Alabama Tavern

Archaeologists in northwest Alabama have unearthed pottery, glass and nails at the site of an inn and tavern that played a pivotal role in the Civil War. Some of the artifacts predate construction of Pope’s Tavern in the 1830s; others are even older, predating Alabama’s admission as the nation’s 22nd state in 1819, reports Connor Todd for Alabama Public Radio (APR).
SCIENCE
WOOD

Watch: Plaza projectors transform Haymarket building into art canvas

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Whales swam across the Haymarket building Thursday night as hundreds of people dedicated a new public art haven in downtown Kalamazoo. The whales were part of the 3D animated art shown onto the side of the building using Haymarket Plaza’s new projection mapping system. The seven-minute show stirred laughs and sounds of delight from the artists and community leaders who came out to celebrate the milestone.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Savannah Morning News

Public art advocate: Murals an 'incredibly powerful tool' in community building

In Q&A, Clinton Edminster discusses the economic and cultural value of public arts projects, such as the murals pathway planned for the Water Works building adjacent to Enmarket Arena. Interview by Laura Nwogu. The following is an excerpt from a recent interview with Clinton Edminster, a leading community advocate for...
SAVANNAH, GA
Nashville Post

Building on north side slated for Oregon coffee chain

Dutch Bros Coffee seemingly is targeting a North Davidson County building once home to a Fat Mo’s hamburger joint for what would be its second local business. An applied-for stormwater grading permit notes the West Coast-based café chain would operate from the nondescript structure, which sits at 310 W. Trinity Lane, near that streets exit with Interstate 24/65.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Dezeen

Hong Kong Arts Centre enlivens North Point neighbourhood with public art

Dezeen promotion: a community garden that transforms produce waste from a street market into fertiliser is among a series of installations created by eight artists and architects for a mixed-use urban area in the Eastern District of Hong Kong. The installations, which are currently on view, were unveiled on 30...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy