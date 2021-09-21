CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges: Anthony Pryor Fatally Shot Victim During Robbery At St. Paul Parking Ramp

By WCCO-TV Staff
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old St. Paul man faces charges in connection to a fatal shooting that he says was supposed to be a “simple robbery,” according to court documents filed in Ramsey County.

Anthony Melvin Lamont Curtis Pryor faces two felony charges of second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 37-year-old White Bear Lake man.

Anthony Pryor (credit: Ramsey County)

Complaint Details

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 29, Pryor and a friend attempted to rob the victim, who was inside his car, by threatening the victim with their guns, the complaint said. When the victim attempted to drive away, Pryor’s friend shot out the passenger side window and Pryor allegedly shot into the car two times. Pryor took the victim’s possessions and the pair fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital where he died shortly after.

Utilizing evidence from the scene and surveillance footage, the investigation identified Pryor as a suspect in the crime. He was arrested on Sept. 15 in Apple Valley.

After initially refusing to talk with investigators, Pryor said he wanted to talk and said “he didn’t kill anyone and that it wasn’t supposed to go down like that — it was a simple robbery,” according to the complaint.

If convicted, Pryor could face up to 40 years in prison per murder charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 1.

