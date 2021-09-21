CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, ME

Vassalboro Farm Needs Help After 8 Cows Die in Lightning Strike

By Matt James
Capital 95.9
Capital 95.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a last ditch effort to save the family farm, a GoFundMe has been created to assist after a lightning strike killed eight of the farm's heifers. Fortin's Farm, most notably memorable by its red, white and blue barn roof, is seeking the assistance of people here in Central Maine after last week's storm caused the unthinkable to happen. As eight of John Fortin's heifers were standing underneath a tall pine tree, seeking shelter from the torrential rain, a lightning bolt hit the tree and instantly killed all eight heifers that were gathered beneath it.

capital959.com

Comments / 1

Karen Don Fisher
8d ago

How sad & tragic (FOR THE COWS) however if the farm raised them to turn around and slaughter them for “meat” then this would be your karma. I wouldn’t donate a dime.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Capital 95.9

WATCH LIVE: Memorial Service For Fallen Maine Deputy Luke Gross

The memorial service of fallen Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy, Luke Gross, is happening now at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. On Thursday, September 23rd, at around 4:30 in the morning, Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy, Luke Gross, was responding to a reported crash in Trenton along Route 3 near the Ellsworth town line. While he was attempting to remove debris from the roadway he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.
MAINE STATE
Capital 95.9

Riverside Disposal Finds Wedding Ring Behind Augusta Dumpster

Have you recently (or maybe not recently) lost your wedding band in or around Augusta? If so, a local company may have just found it for you. According to a Facebook post from Riverside Disposal & Recycling, one of their drivers found a wedding band behind the trash dumpster at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, ME
Augusta, ME
Business
Vassalboro, ME
Business
Local
Maine Business
City
Waterville, ME
Waterville, ME
Business
Waterville, ME
Industry
State
Maine State
City
Vassalboro, ME
Vassalboro, ME
Industry
Augusta, ME
Industry
Local
Maine Industry
Capital 95.9

Maine Wardens Say a Person is Dead Following Monday ATV Crash

According to the Kennebec Journal, a person has died following a Monday afternoon ATV crash in the small town of Madrid, Maine. The Warden service says that the crash happened on ITS 84/98 (Interconnected Trail System). This part of the trail runs along Potato Hill Road. Sebastian Constantini, 47 of Connecticut, was killed in the crash.
ACCIDENTS
Capital 95.9

Augusta Elks Club To Host Festival Of Trees

Christmas is less than three months away, and for what seems like the first time in decades, families will come together and celebrate the holidays. As much as it feels like decades, it's only been a few years, but you must admit nothing about those two years or the holidays have been the same.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Lightning Bolt#Restaurants#Cows#Extreme Weather#Vassalboro Farm Needs#The Old Cony High School
Capital 95.9

Jogger Seriously Injured, Hit by Motorcycle in Auburn Maine

According WABI TV 5, a jogger in Auburn has been seriously injured following a crash where he was hit by an oncoming motorcycle. 27-year-old Mason Perez was on the South Witham Road Thursday afternoon. As he was coming up over a hill he struck 52-year-old Tyrone Fulgham of Auburn. Fulgham is reported to have been transported to Maine Medical Center with 'life-threatening injuries'.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
Capital 95.9

Maine Man Crashes Into Toll Both, Injuring Booth Worker

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine toll booth worker was injured during an early Thursday morning crash. The press release explained that, at approximately 1:40 AM on Thursday, September 23rd, a 22 year old man from Durham was traveling east on the Falmouth Spur. He lost control and struck a toll both. The impact damaged the toll booth and injured the worker in that booth.
MAINE STATE
Capital 95.9

Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Hit & Killed Thursday Morning

According to WGME 13, a Maine Sheriff's Deputy was struck and killed Thursday morning while responding to a call in Trenton. Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Luke Gross was on his way to a call about a vehicle being off the road in the town of Trenton at about 4AM on Route 3. While the officer was on the scene of the incident, he was struck by another vehicle and injured. Sadly, Gross did not survive his injuries.
TRENTON, ME
Capital 95.9

Fryeburg Fair Officials Are Asking You To Pre-Purchase Tix – Here’s Why

Fryeburg Fair officials have made several changes to the upcoming 2021 Fryeburg Fair. Now, it looks like they are making at least one more. . In 2020, nearly every Maine fair was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Maine's Agricultural Fairs are back in full bloom, the fairs are seeing record-breaking numbers. This is causing long ticket lines for entry, food, and rides. Now, we've all been cooped up for the better part of two years, so this should come as shock to none of us.
FRYEBURG, ME
Capital 95.9

UPDATE: Toddler In Cornville Drowning Incident Dies

According to WGME, the 2 year old involved in that Tuesday afternoon drowning in Cornville has died. Original story follows... According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a two year old child is in critical condition following a drowning incident in Cornville on Tuesday afternoon.
CORNVILLE, ME
Capital 95.9

WATCH: Maine Police Rescue a Deer From In-Ground Swimming Pool

You know the old phrase 'not all heroes wear capes'? Well, that remains true to this day. In fact, some heroes wear Maine law enforcement badges. According to WABI TV 5, the Old Town Police Department responded to a unique 911 call on Monday. As Old Town resident Janice Clark was looking out her window and noticed a deer had gotten into her shrubs and was munching away.
OLD TOWN, ME
Capital 95.9

Capital 95.9

Augusta, ME
497
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Capital 95.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://capital959.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy