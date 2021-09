(WWJ) A pair of young suspects arrested for a break-in at an Oakland County gun shop were caught because of what they posted on social media. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 18-year old Dylan Hinkle and 19-year old Emanuel Northern, both of Grand Rapids, were charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny after throwing a concrete block through a window at Huron Valley Guns in Lyon Township last week.

