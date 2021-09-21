Lady Knights turned back by 1-A nonconference guests

BLADENBORO — Purple is on the board. West Bladen defeated rival East Bladen 8-1 in SAC-7 girls high school tennis on Monday, ending a blue-dominated athletics rivalry between the schools thus far in 2021-22. Before the match, East Bladen had won volleyball and girls soccer matchups in addition to the first meeting between these two programs.

