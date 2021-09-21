CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladenboro, NC

Lady Knights turned back by 1-A nonconference guests

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMPjg_0c3A7Kaj00

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to visiting 1-A Lakewood in straight sets on Monday in nonconference high school volleyball.

The 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference Lady Knights of 11th-year head coach Gaye Davis were turned back 25-7, 25-16, 25-11 by the Carolina Conference guests.

• West Bladen: Junior Whitney McLean, 10 kills, 4-of-5 serving; junior Makayla Wright, four kills, block, 8-of-9 severing; junior Catherine Dowless, 6-of-7 serving; junior Emily Young, 6-of-7 serving.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-6 overall, hosts Clinton today; Lady Leopards, won three straight, 5-3 overall, at Hobbton today.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Warrick’s top-10 finish leads Lady Knights

ST. PAULS — West Bladen’s Kirsten Warrick captured a top-10 finish on Wednesday in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country run. Warrick finished in 29 minutes, 45 seconds to finish 10th. Teammates Brookee’ Singletary was 11th (29:59), Kaden Thurman was 20th (32:05), Olivia Allen was 22nd (32:17) and Violet Allen was 28th (35:06). The Lady Knights scored 91 points, tying with Red Springs for second and taking third-place on the tie-breaker (highest individual finish).
SAINT PAULS, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen upended at home by Midway in SAC-7

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting Midway 3-2 on Wednesday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference boys high school soccer. The Eagles trailed 2-0 at intermission. The Raiders won their second straight after five consecutive winless outings. East Bladen is 2-1 in the SAC-7, 6-3 overall, and at Clinton on...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen stretches streak to four out of five

BLADENBORO — East Bladen won its second match away from its friendly confines on Tuesday evening, defeating rival West Bladen in four sets. The Lady Eagles triumphed 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 29-27 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball match. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NC
City
Bladenboro, NC
Bladen Journal

Carolina, Duke renew football rivalry on Saturday

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at N.C. State, 6 p.m. Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. • AAC. Memphis at Temple, noon. Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. Central Florida at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#The Carolina Conference
Bladen Journal

East Bladen skid extended by league leader Clinton

CLINTON — East Bladen lost for the eighth time in 10 outings Thursday, falling in straight sets to Clinton in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor were turned back 25-13, 25-19, 25-19. The Lady Dark Horses are the league leader at 6-0...
CLINTON, NC
Bladen Journal

West Bladen crushes Stallions; biggest explosion in five years

BLADENBORO — West Bladen crushed South Columbus 10-2 in nonconference boys high school soccer on Thursday evening. The Knights of first-year head coach Kristen Parker led 6-2 at intermission. The output was a season high; more goals scored than all seven matches of last season; and most goals scored since a 10-8 win over Union on Oct. 20, 2016.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Bladen Journal

West Bladen hosts Fairmont in homecoming tilt

BLADENBORO — West Bladen on Friday welcomes the challenge of sustaining momentum for two weeks without a game in between. The Knights are in their 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school football opener when Fairmont visits. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. It is homecoming. East Bladen has the night off....
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Duke rallies, knocks off Big 12’s Kansas 52-33

DURHAM — Gunnar Holmberg tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Duke overcame Kansas 52-33 on Saturday, its third straight win. The Blue Devils (3-1) struck for 21 points during a six-minute span of the third quarter, taking the lead on the way to eclipsing their 2020 win total.
DURHAM, NC
Bladen Journal

West Bladen defeated in SAC road test at Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — West Bladen lost to host Red Springs 5-3 on Monday evening in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference boys high school soccer. The Knights of first-year head coach Kristen Parker were deadlocked at 2 through intermission. • West Bladen: Freshman Christopher Labra, two goals; sophomore Javier De los Santos,...
RED SPRINGS, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy