The family of an 18-year-old woman who was shot by a school safety officer in Long Beach said she would be taken off life support sometime on Thursday. The hospital informed the family of 18-year-old Mona Rodriguez on Wednesday that she would remain on life support for another 24 hours, after which she would be disconnected. Relatives were told she was "brain dead" and had little hope for recovery—still, they have pleaded with hospital administrators to keep her alive.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO