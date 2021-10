2020 Winner: Denny Hamlin (4:05:58) There was a great USA article out last year which basically states: “Talladega, a guaranteed thrill machine.” When you hear the words Talladega, everyone immediately thinks of the history and excitement of this track. Opened in 1969, this tri-oval 2.5 mile asphalt track is the longest on the circuit. It has turns ranging from 32 to 33 degrees with the straights being around 3 degrees. Trust in the quicker cars but also anticipate there will be some bumping as the cars try to go 3+ wide on this track.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO