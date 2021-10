With Intel’s Alder Lake-S processors expected to arrive in November, there is clearly not just a lot of excitement surrounding a whole new processor platform but also the official consumer debut of DDR5 memory. As we’ve known for some time, however, the launch of Alder Lake-S would see Intel move away from its current LGA1200 socket over to a new LGA1700 design. However, to date, we’ve been left to somewhat speculate as to what that new socket will actually look like. However, following a report via Videocardz, an image has leaked online that has been reportedly confirmed as what consumers can expect from LGA1700.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO