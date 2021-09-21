CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shroud of the Avatar Build 1448 Brings Long-Awaited Movement Fixes

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been waiting for Shroud of the Avatar to issue fixes when you’re traveling around the world, patch 1448 should have you covered. This build provides some fixes for loot imbalance in addition to several fixes for movement and terrain. For example, your feet won’t slide all over the place on the overworld. Additionally, if you’ve witnessed NPCs just sink into the ground, this patch should remedy that. Slanted objects from other players won’t bounce around the world anymore, and you’ll be able to see the terrain on Shaminian Hills once more.

massivelyop.com

Shroud of the Avatar fixes loot imbalances and puts an end to slippery overworld maps

There are a number of descriptors MMORPG devs would like to hear about their game world’s maps. Things like “gorgeous,” “lush,” “expansive,” or “interesting.” One descriptor that devs probably don’t like to hear is “slipperier than a syrup-covered pig sliding downhill.” That was apparently something of an issue in Shroud of the Avatar (though likely not as severe as that description would imply), but the problem of players’ feet sliding when on overworld maps was apparently a thing. A thing that’s been fixed now.
