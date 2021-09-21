Ranking the best and worst of the 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere, which featured the show's first same-sex partners
For the first time in 30 seasons, on Monday night, ABC's reality competition "Dancing With the Stars" featured two women paired up as dance partners for the season. "History just happened on 'Dancing With the Stars!' " host Tyra Banks exclaimed on the Season 30 premiere, after pop star JoJo Siwa and professional dancer Jenna Johnson wowed the judges with a quickstep to Jet's "Are You Gonna Be My Girl." The audience cheered wildly - although same-sex partners have competed on the international versions of the show for years, this is a milestone for the American edition.www.mrt.com
Comments / 0