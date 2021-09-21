Pakistan Refuses to Accept Refugees from Afghanistan

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of adults and kids from Afghanistan could be in Illinois soon, and U.S. immigration officials are finding some of the evacuees could be unaccompanied minors. As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Wednesday, the government on a federal level is already caring for more than 100 Afghan children who have arrived in the U.S. in the last month or so. Refugee advocacy organizations in Chicago said they are ready to help and working to do so. “We want to be able to provide a place where they feel loved, or they feel cared for, and especially for unaccompanied migrant...

