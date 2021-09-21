Pakistan Refuses to Accept Refugees from Afghanistan
Afghan Christians Face an Increasingly Complex and Dangerous Situation. 09/21/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Pakistan is refusing to accept any new refugees fleeing Afghanistan following the country’s fall to the Taliban. For Afghanistan’s secretive and persecuted Christian community, Pakistan’s refusal to accept refugees complicates an already complex and dangerous situation.www.persecution.org
