Mendocino County, CA

How’s the market? How affordable is housing in Ukiah?

By Dick Selzer
Willits News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone in the market to buy a house right now knows how competitive the market is. People are offering tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price and still getting outbid. The California Association of Realtors recently reported that the median price for single-family homes in the state is $720,500 and rising. The median is the mid-point (as opposed to the average), and for the sake of clarity, the median home price only considers homes that have sold, not all homes in an area.

#Housing Markets#Housing Prices#Home Price#Ukiah High School#El Dorado Estates

