CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Springs, NC

West Bladen defeated in SAC road test at Red Springs

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Lipr_0c3A5cM700

RED SPRINGS — West Bladen lost to host Red Springs 5-3 on Monday evening in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference boys high school soccer.

The Knights of first-year head coach Kristen Parker were deadlocked at 2 through intermission.

• West Bladen: Freshman Christopher Labra, two goals; sophomore Javier De los Santos, goal; sophomore Darwin Garcia, assist; freshman Cade Allen, 10 saves.

• Next: West Bladen, 0-2 SAC, 4-2 overall, hosts St. Pauls on Wednesday; Red Devils, 2-1 SAC, 2-A overall, at East Bladen on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Warrick’s top-10 finish leads Lady Knights

ST. PAULS — West Bladen’s Kirsten Warrick captured a top-10 finish on Wednesday in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country run. Warrick finished in 29 minutes, 45 seconds to finish 10th. Teammates Brookee’ Singletary was 11th (29:59), Kaden Thurman was 20th (32:05), Olivia Allen was 22nd (32:17) and Violet Allen was 28th (35:06). The Lady Knights scored 91 points, tying with Red Springs for second and taking third-place on the tie-breaker (highest individual finish).
SAINT PAULS, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen upended at home by Midway in SAC-7

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting Midway 3-2 on Wednesday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference boys high school soccer. The Eagles trailed 2-0 at intermission. The Raiders won their second straight after five consecutive winless outings. East Bladen is 2-1 in the SAC-7, 6-3 overall, and at Clinton on...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen stretches streak to four out of five

BLADENBORO — East Bladen won its second match away from its friendly confines on Tuesday evening, defeating rival West Bladen in four sets. The Lady Eagles triumphed 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 29-27 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball match. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
City
Red Springs, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
Bladen Journal

RIVALRY: Eagles host Knights in Tuesday night special

ELIZABETHTOWN — Been quite a few years since the annual Battle for the Bell took place outside of the last week of the regular season. But in the SAC-7, the Bladen County high school football rivalry gets the first week instead of the last for this first two-year cycle. East Bladen hosts West Bladen tonight at 7 in its 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference opener.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen topples Bulldogs in overtime

ST. PAULS — East Bladen went to overtime and defeated St. Pauls 2-1 on Monday evening in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school boys soccer. The Eagles were runner-up to St. Pauls last season as members of the Three Rivers Conference. East Bladen, coached by Jay Raynor for the 11th season, remained unbeaten in the SAC-7 while the Bulldogs have two league setbacks and lost their third straight outing.
SAINT PAULS, NC
Bladen Journal

Carolina, Duke renew football rivalry on Saturday

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at N.C. State, 6 p.m. Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m. • AAC. Memphis at Temple, noon. Cincinnati at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. Central Florida at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils
Bladen Journal

Lady Eagles dropped by Clinton in SAC-7 road test

CLINTON — East Bladen was defeated by Clinton 8-1 on Thursday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis. The Lady Eagles of 14th-year head coach Megan Kirby dropped two games behind the Lady Dark Horses with their second loss to the league leader. Clinton sets the pace in the SAC-7 at 5-0 and is 14-0 overall, while East Bladen is 4-2 in the league, 4-3 overall.
CLINTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Bladen Journal

West Bladen hosts Fairmont in homecoming tilt

BLADENBORO — West Bladen on Friday welcomes the challenge of sustaining momentum for two weeks without a game in between. The Knights are in their 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school football opener when Fairmont visits. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. It is homecoming. East Bladen has the night off....
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Wolfpack upsets No. 9 Clemson in two overtimes, 27-21

RALEIGH — Clemson’s final pass had barely hit the ground when N.C. State’s sideline began charging toward the field to celebrate, followed closely by red-clad Wolfpack fans pouring in to join them from all directions. The Wolfpack’s long run of frustration in these marquee games is over. And the ninth-ranked...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights roll 8-1 in SAC tennis at Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — Accepting two defaults and playing pro sets, West Bladen captured an 8-1 win over host Red Springs on Monday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis. The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant dropped one match in singles and won the rest without...
RED SPRINGS, NC
Bladen Journal

Duke rallies, knocks off Big 12’s Kansas 52-33

DURHAM — Gunnar Holmberg tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Duke overcame Kansas 52-33 on Saturday, its third straight win. The Blue Devils (3-1) struck for 21 points during a six-minute span of the third quarter, taking the lead on the way to eclipsing their 2020 win total.
DURHAM, NC
Bladen Journal

Lady Eagles fall for fifth time in last six outings

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen dropped its fifth match in the last six on Tuesday, falling in straight sets to visiting Midway in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference play. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor lost 25-7, 25-16, 25-12. East Bladen slipped to 2-3 in the SAC-7, 4-8 overall,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights turned back by 1-A nonconference guests

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to visiting 1-A Lakewood in straight sets on Monday in nonconference high school volleyball. The 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference Lady Knights of 11th-year head coach Gaye Davis were turned back 25-7, 25-16, 25-11 by the Carolina Conference guests. • West Bladen: Junior Whitney McLean, 10...
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy