West Bladen defeated in SAC road test at Red Springs

ELIZABETHTOWN — Been quite a few years since the annual Battle for the Bell took place outside of the last week of the regular season. But in the SAC-7, the Bladen County high school football rivalry gets the first week instead of the last for this first two-year cycle. East Bladen hosts West Bladen tonight at 7 in its 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference opener.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO