Lines form as residents flee from volcano in Spain

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, spewing lava into the air and into rivers toward houses and villages on the island, per Reuters. Close to 5,000 people were evacuated because of the lava. Per ABC News, there were no injuries to anyone in the area reported yet.
MADRID, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the La Palma island of Spain's Canary Islands erupted on Sunday afternoon. The eruption began at around 3:20 p.m. local time. It had been expected after the island, which has a surface area of just over 700 square kilometers and a population of some 85,000, suffered "a swarm of" around 20,000 small earthquakes over the past week.
Throwing a handful of belongings into her car alongside goats, chickens and a turtle, Yahaira Garcia fled her home just before the volcano erupted, belching molten lava down the mountainside. He left in his car and she took hers to go and pick up her parents and their animals: four goats, two pigs, 20 chickens, 10 rabbits, four dogs and a turtle.
Lava from a volcanic eruption on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma continued to cause havoc Wednesday, as hundreds of homes have been evacuated. There have been no reported fatalities or injuries. The eruption began Sunday and has intensified. According to experts, lava might continue to spew for weeks...
(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell into a swimming pool Monday. Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell in a swimming pool on Monday, as houses were destroyed and neighborhoods were evacuated during the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years.
Acid rain from the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma will hit Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, as well as parts of the Spanish mainland, on Thursday, experts predict. The Canary Islands and the Balearics are more than 1,400 miles apart but the wind and air currents can...
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Authorities have evacuated about 5,000 people from villages in the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma as lava spews from an erupting volcano, local officials said. The 15-meter high lava flow has already swallowed 20 houses in the village of El Paso and sections of...
The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted in the Canary Islands on Sept. 19, sending smoke and lava pouring toward a nearby town, destroying hundreds of buildings and forcing the evacuation of more than 5,500 people.
TODOQUE, Canary Islands — A wall of lava up to 40 feet high bore down on a Spanish village Wednesday as islanders scrambled to save what they could before the molten rock swallowed up their homes following a volcanic eruption. The lava, which was still spewing from Sunday’s eruption in...
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Lava flowing from the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed at least 100 houses, authorities said. The flow of molten rock was expected to reach the coast later on Monday evening, potentially triggering more explosions,...
A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has erupted and caused massive destruction. The black lava has destroyed around 430 buildings, including houses, schools, a church and a city bell tower. Because of the danger from both the lava and thick smoke, all flights to and from the...
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands >> Lava flowing from a volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands picked up its pace on its way to the sea today, but scientists said it was impossible to estimate when the glowing stream of molten rock would reach the shore. Authorities said the lava...
Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea. Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.
"Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
