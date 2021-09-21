CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Herman Show Notes: 9.21.2021

By Alex Overall
MyNorthwest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: NIH Director: If You Want ‘Authoritative Statements’ on Vaccines, Move to China, You’ll Get it There. WATCH: Fox News’ Bill Melugin Reports from Chopper on Del Rio Bridge: ‘Our Border Is Wide Open’. WATCH: American Stranded in Afghanistan Says She Has Been Abandoned By Biden Administration. WATCH: U.S. Citizen...

Comments / 0

Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Christianity is dying and being replaced by cult of coronavirus

Is God dead? That's the question that Time Magazine famously asked way back in 1966 when Time Magazine mattered. The answer then and now is no, God is not dead, but a lot of the people who believed in him are dead. Turns out not so long ago this was an enthusiastically Christian country. As recently as 2009, 77% of Americans told pollsters they consider themselves to be believing Christians. Then in just 10 years, over the course of the Obama administration, that number dropped by 12 points. Over the same period, the number of atheists and self-identified non-religious people in America jumped dramatically. And that was before COVID. Politicians used the pandemic across the country to close thousands of churches and throw Christians in prison for practicing their faith. There was the scene, for example, last fall in Idaho. Police arresting a congregation for singing hymns outdoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

When Democrats passed President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Republicans called it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. But now that Republican governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they are using it for things on their wish lists, too.Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share toward building prisons in what Gov. Kay Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. In Texas, a Republican-led county is sending deputies to assist police along the U.S.-Mexico border and pledged to help Gov. Greg Abbott revive former President...
IMMIGRATION
Jen Psaki
Kamala Harris
Daniel Horowitz
HuffingtonPost

Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has plunged to new depths, says a Washington Post editorial published Tuesday. The newspaper’s editorial board said DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist, had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly predicts he 'will wind up in prison' after his new book is published on the war on terror because it's 'filled with classified information'

Former Fox News host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly has suggested his upcoming book on the war on terror will likely see him 'wind up in prison'. During an appearance on Newsmax late Wednesday night with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, O'Reilly pushed his new book entitled Killing the Killers: The Secret War which he claimed contains a wealth of classified information which he could be prosecuted for printing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Heartland Institute

Covid-19 Is Not a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

On Friday, September 17, the CDC published a study that refutes the common claim that Covid-19 is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Coauthored by more than 50 MD’s and Ph.D.’s, the study contains data on the vaccine status of adults hospitalized with Covid-19 at 21 U.S. hospitals across 18 states during March to August of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Nancy Pelosi aligns herself with the Satanic Temple

Are you familiar with the word “devout?” It’s most commonly used in a phrase like “She was a devout Catholic.” As a matter of fact, if you go to the dictionary and look it up, that is the very example that they use. The definition of the word devout is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS

