Time to Leave Your Job? What to Know about the Gig Economy

By Dr. Marie Gould Harper
In Homeland Security
 9 days ago
Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Christine Muncy, Associate Vice President, Career Services. Are you thinking about leaving your traditional job and entering the gig economy? Is your employer requiring you to return to the office, but you want to continue working remotely? In this episode, APU’s Dr. Marie Gould Harper talks to career services expert Christine Muncy about the “great resignation” and why so many people are leaving the traditional workforce. She also provides tips about becoming a gig worker, which includes evaluating yourself, your time commitment, your skills and then conducting research to assess the demand and pay rate for those skills. Also learn what to do if the job you’re pursuing is advertised as remote, but turns out not to be.

amuedge.com

In Homeland Security

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/

