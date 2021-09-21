Time to Leave Your Job? What to Know about the Gig Economy

Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Christine Muncy, Associate Vice President, Career Services. Are you thinking about leaving your traditional job and entering the gig economy? Is your employer requiring you to return to the office, but you want to continue working remotely? In this episode, APU’s Dr. Marie Gould Harper talks to career services expert Christine Muncy about the “great resignation” and why so many people are leaving the traditional workforce. She also provides tips about becoming a gig worker, which includes evaluating yourself, your time commitment, your skills and then conducting research to assess the demand and pay rate for those skills. Also learn what to do if the job you’re pursuing is advertised as remote, but turns out not to be.