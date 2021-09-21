NASCAR playoffs: Breaking down the unpredictable Round of 12

Welcome to the round of the unpredictable. It's also known in the NASCAR world as the Round of 12. Or, for those who prefer a more general sports term, the quarterfinal round. The second round of the NASCAR playoffs consists of a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas), a superspeedway (Talladega) and a road course (Charlotte’s "Roval" course). Superspeedways are notorious for unpredictable and unexpected results — good and bad — because of big crashes. The road courses can be feast or famine because few cars get lapped on a road course, meaning one incident or excursion off-course can send a driver from second to 25th or worse.