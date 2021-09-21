CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR playoffs: Breaking down the unpredictable Round of 12

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the round of the unpredictable. It's also known in the NASCAR world as the Round of 12. Or, for those who prefer a more general sports term, the quarterfinal round. The second round of the NASCAR playoffs consists of a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas), a superspeedway (Talladega) and a road course (Charlotte’s "Roval" course). Superspeedways are notorious for unpredictable and unexpected results — good and bad — because of big crashes. The road courses can be feast or famine because few cars get lapped on a road course, meaning one incident or excursion off-course can send a driver from second to 25th or worse.

