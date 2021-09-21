Salesforce reaches Net Zero energy usage, announces updates to Sustainability Cloud

Cobalt helps creators turn their ideas into something they can sell, whether it’s a custom product that doesn’t exist yet or a specialty blend of perfume. Creators can use Cobalt’s marketplace to connect with over 250 vetted experts in fields like design, sourcing, manufacturing, engineering and business. For those who want to design a custom product, like a tech-free children’s entertainment system, it costs $1000 to get the product designed through Cobalt. For creators seeking private label products, it costs $100 to hire a Cobalt expert to do sourcing for you. So far, in beta, founder and CEO Elle Shelley Black says that about 80% of 200 products in production are custom. Over 7,000 more prospective entrepreneurs have signed up for Cobalt’s waitlist, which will end today as the product comes out of private beta for public availability.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO