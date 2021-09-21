Salesforce reaches Net Zero energy usage, announces updates to Sustainability Cloud
At the same time, it announced updates to the Sustainability Cloud, a product that the company sells to other organizations to manage their climate initiatives, proving you can be responsible, and still be capitalists. Suzanne DiBianca, chief impact officer & EVP for corporate relations at Salesforce, speaking at yesterday’s Dreamforce press event, said the company is proud to be an example of a large organization taking positive climate action.techcrunch.com
Comments / 0