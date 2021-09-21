GM Solves Bolt’s Battery Issues, Hyundai Shows Off Funky Staria-Load Van, And 2022 Civic Hatchback Goes On Sale: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. General Motors has finally found the root of the defect that caused Bolt batteries to catch fire. The problem was a rare combination of two defects known as a “torn anode” and a “folded separator”. Thankfully, GM will resume production of the batteries with new measures in place and will fix problems with Bolts that are already on the road.www.carscoops.com
