CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GM Solves Bolt’s Battery Issues, Hyundai Shows Off Funky Staria-Load Van, And 2022 Civic Hatchback Goes On Sale: Your Morning Brief

Carscoops
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. General Motors has finally found the root of the defect that caused Bolt batteries to catch fire. The problem was a rare combination of two defects known as a “torn anode” and a “folded separator”. Thankfully, GM will resume production of the batteries with new measures in place and will fix problems with Bolts that are already on the road.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

The Lamborghini Navetta Volante concept is what you get when the Italians decide to make their version of the Tesla Model S

With its edgy Urus-meets-Model-S design, the Navetta Volante concept is the perfect blend between Lamborghini’s raging-bull sports cars and a street-friendly high-end sedan. The concept comes from the mind of Jamil Ahmed, an automotive designer who’s love-affair with the Lamborghini brand started when he saw a Diablo for the first time back when he was younger. The Navetta Volante, which translates to Flying Shuttle, comes with a 2+2 design (hence the term Shuttle) and feels like a cross between the Urus, and what Jamil cites as his true inspiration for the car, a lesser-known Lamborghini concept from 2008 – the Estoque.
CARS
Truth About Cars

The Chevrolet Bolt is Becoming Embarrassing for GM

If you’ve been following the Chevrolet Bolt, then you know it’s gone from a competitive front-motor, five-door all-electric subcompact to a tinderbox on wheels. Battery issues have resulted in numerous recalls while the associated fire risk is gradually making it the spiritual successor to the Ford Pinto flambé edition. Though, in fairness, the Bolt issue is nowhere near as devastating as those vintage Ford fires and pales in comparison to the General Motors’ own faulty ignition switch fiasco that left over 100 people dead.
CARS
stockxpo.com

GM to Replace Batteries in Recalled Chevy Bolts

General Motors Co. said it would start in mid-October to fix some Chevrolet Bolt electric cars that were recalled for fire risk, although many owners are likely to wait months to receive the remedy. GM said Monday that it would start shipping new battery cells to dealerships by as early...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Toyoda
Robb Report

From the Aspark Owl to the Tesla Cybertruck: The 26 Most Exciting New EVs Hitting the Roads

There’s no denying it: The electric revolution is here. It may have taken a while—and probably longer than it should have—but the last couple of years have seen a seismic shift in the automotive landscape. Essentially every major brand, luxury marque and supercar specialist has committed to making fully electric cars. What’s even more surprising is how quickly these cars will be arriving. Between now and 2025, dozens of electrified coupes, sedans, crossovers, SUVs and hypercars are scheduled to hit the market. From the GMC Hummer EV to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Lotus Evija, here are 26 battery-powered vehicles...
CARS
seattlepi.com

GM says production starts on replacement batteries for Bolts

General Motors said Monday that production has resumed for battery modules used in recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, and customers could start getting replacement parts by mid-October. GM said supplier LG has restarted production at plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, and is adding capacity to make more battery...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

GM Issues Warning To Bolt Owners, Elektron Truva Promises 1400 HP, And 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Spied: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Probably not the news Bolt owners had hoped for but after a spate of fire-related incidents, General Motors has issued a safety recommendation to owners suggesting that their Bolt should be parked at least 50 feet away from other vehicles. The carmaker also advised Bolt owners to not charge their cars over 90 percent or let the range dip below 70 miles, as well as avoid parking outside. Despite issuing a recall, GM isn’t satisfied and has halted production while they try to figure things out.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Hatchback#Bolt S Battery Issues#The Staria Load#Santa Fe#Australian#Chrysler#Dodge#Jeep Grand Cherokee L#Honda#Lx#Sport Touring#Italian#Alfa#Japanese#The Land Cruiser#Bitcoin Mining New#Iphone
Carscoops

2022 Toyota Tundra, Ferrari’s Rumored Turbocharged V12, And A Fictional Mitsubishi 3000GT Revival: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The biggest news is definitely the 2022 Toyota Tundra that looks ready to compete with the likes of Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ram 1500, and Nissan Titan rivals. Toyota’s full-size pickup has made big progress both in terms of exterior and interior design, looking more muscular and tech-filled than ever before – especially in the rugged TRD Pro variant. The truck is fitted with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine, allowing for increased towing capability of up to 12,000 lbs (5,443 kg) and a maximum payload capacity of 1,940 lbs (880 kg).
CARS
actionnewsnow.com

Fearing battery fires after recalls, people are selling their Chevy Bolt EVs back to GM

After Bart Schoenfeld's Chevrolet Bolt EV was recalled for the second time, he'd had enough. GM had warned that some of the cars could have a manufacturing defect that might cause them to catch fire. For safety's sake, the automaker recommended Bolt owners restrict their use of the car to avoid straining the batteries, and park them away from their homes.
CARS
insideevs.com

GM: LG Resumes Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV Battery Production

General Motors has good news for Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV owners affected by the massive battery recall. LG Energy Solution's plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan have resumed production of battery cells and battery modules with updated manufacturing processes. Moreover, LG is adding capacity to provide...
HAZEL PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cars
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Outlines Plans to Fix Chevrolet Bolt Batteries

General Motors unveiled the plan to fix the batteries on its Chevrolet Bolt EV and LG Chem has resumed production of the batteries at its two Michigan plants. The company said it worked with battery producer LG Chem to develop updates for the hardware and software. The focus will be on producing batteries for the recalled vehicles. The defects were due to a torn anode and a folded separator.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Electric Cadillac Lyriq sold out in 10 minutes, despite GM's battery issues

GM's electric car future looks bright even as it deals with a battery fire issue that forced it to suspend production of its only currently available electric vehicles, the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV. The automaker opened the reservations book for next year's Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV this weekend and...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Issues Further Warnings Over Bolt EV

GM is spending tons of money on going green and is pushing for some its brands to go all-electric by 2030. Cars such as the Cadillac Lyriq, Silverado 1500 Electric, GMC Hummer EV, and Chevrolet Bolt EV all have big sales potential, but as the manufacturing giant moves towards electrification, there are bound to be some snags. GM and Chevrolet's current headache sits with the little Bolt EV, which won't stop bursting into flames. After numerous incidents, Bolt EVs keep spontaneously combusting, and owners are getting fed up. In the latest spate of warnings, GM has told owners to park away from other vehicles in decks.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback goes on sale with a $23,915 base price

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is a sportier version of the 11th-gen Civic sedan. Executive editor Chris Davies drove the 2022 Civic sedan last June. He praised the new Civic as a “complete car” with eye-catching styling, decent driving manners, and a rewarding turbocharged four-cylinder engine. However, nowhere did he mention the car lacked sportiness. “Honda has really nailed the new Civic’s overall tuning, and you notice it in the corners, too,” Davies said.
BUYING CARS
Greensburg Daily News

Honda begins Civic Hatchback production at HMIN

GREENSBURG – Associates at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana played host to Governor Eric Holcomb, U.S.Senator Todd Young, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence and a host of local and area elected officials for a celebration heralding the beginning of production of the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback at the Greensburg plant. Lifelong Greensburg...
GREENSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy