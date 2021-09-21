CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PayPoint India, Bank of Baroda tie-up to widen reach

austinnews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a major push towards financial inclusion,Commercial banks have been finding it unviable to set up owned branches at remote locations and smaller centres, but with PayPoint India's proven expertise in taking financial and payment products to the remotest locations through its vast and ever-expanding distribution network. Almost all essential banking services can be delivered through BC customer service points.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
BBC

'Bad bank' to clean up India's $27bn debt mountain

With more than 150,000 branches loaded with $2tn (£1.46tn) worth of deposits and serving over a billion customers, India's banks look impressive on paper. In reality, they are in a mess. A clutch of banks is saddled with tens of billions of dollars of bad loans after years of injudicious...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Crypto-Tech Industry in India to Reach $241M by 2030

The tech industry facilitating cryptocurrencies in India will achieve a value of $241 million by 2030, according to a recent report. By that time, the crypto-tech market in India has the potential to create over 800,000 jobs, adding economic value totaling at $184 billion, according to the report issued by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), in association with cryptocurrency platform WazirX. The ‘Crypto Industry in India’ report also detailed that the industry will be worth $2.3 billion globally by 2026.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Amazon bets on Hindi voice shopping to reach wider India

The e-commerce giant, which rolled out the voice shopping experience in English last year, said the feature in the Hindi language — which will roll out in “coming weeks” — will enable users to search for products and check their order status using voice commands such as “joote dikhao,” which is Hindi for “show me shoes.”
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paypoint#Ani Newsvoir#Paypoint India#Telcos#Electricity#Irctc#Psb#The Reserve Bank Of India#Savings Bank#Pmjdy#Aeps#Social Security Schemes#The Government Of India
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, US launching new chapter in historical ties: Biden

Washington [US] September 24 (ANI): During the bilateral talks between the two countries, President Joe Biden said that India and the US are launching a new chapter in historical ties and taking on some of the toughest challenges. Biden's remarks came on Friday when the top leaders of the largest...
WORLD
WNCY

Bank of England nudges up inflation outlook, split over QE widens

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said inflation would rise above 4% later this year, and two policymakers called for an early end to the central bank’s quantitative easing programme due to rising price pressures. Policymakers voted 7-2 to stick with the 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) asset purchase target...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

India tells China border troop pullback needed for better ties

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has told China that their bilateral relations will only develop when both countries pull their troops back from a confrontation on their disputed Himalayan border, the Indian foreign minister said. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the possibility of both sides when he met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Place
Mumbai
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
austinnews.net

SOHM, Inc., Signed a Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Californian Pharmaceutical Company

SOHM, Inc. has taken a step forward in establishing its manufacturing base and network in the USA. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has signed a definitive agreement for its long-awaited acquisition of a leading Southern California based pharmaceutical company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Virgin Money closures spark ‘serious concerns’ as UK bank branches dwindle

Virgin Money’s latest tranche of branch closures has sparked “serious concerns” over the impact on communities and vulnerable customers after swathes have been shut across the sector.The move to axe nearly a fifth of Virgin Money’s branch network comes as rival HSBC also calls time on the last of 82 branches earmarked for closure under a programme that has been running since April.Many lenders paused branch closures in the early stages of the pandemic, but have resumed cuts in earnest.Lloyds Banking Group Sabadell-owned TSB and the Co-operative Bank have all shut branches since the start of the pandemic.Just three...
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Bergio International Expands Overseas Jewelry Manufacturing To Scale For Q4 & To Meet Ever-Growing Consumer Demand

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ('Bergio,' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry expands international jewelry manufacturing in Armenia to accommodate growing customer and market demand for Q4 scale. Bergio forecasts to at minimum double its year-to-date sales in the last quarter of the year, the 'Golden Quarter' in eCommerce.
BUSINESS
CNBC

China's power crunch pushes foreign businesses to invest in factories elsewhere

In the last several days, many local Chinese governments have restricted power usage, limiting or even halting factory production. "Some companies were on the fence about investing in China. They choose to not go ahead now," said Johan Annell, partner at consulting firm Asia Perspective, noting these planned foreign business investments were in the tens of millions of U.S. dollars.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
WORLD
austinnews.net

RYAH Group Ships RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers for Use in Pilot Program with Four 20 Pharma in Germany

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ('RYAH' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial shipment of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers for use in a pilot study to be conducted by Four 20 Pharma GmbH ('Four 20'), a leading manufacturer, wholesaler and importer of medical cannabis and medical devices, in preparation for a wider distribution strategy for the RYAH Smart Dry-Herb Inhaler and data analytics platform in the German market.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

India-US to forge closer ties, to expand cooperation

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Forging closer ties between two leading Indo-Pacific powers, the US and India on Friday committed to advance security in the Indo-Pacific by expanding cooperation on terrorist screening, information sharing, aviation security, terrorist use of the internet, terrorist designations, and joint capacity building. "The United States...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Mystery solved: Biden gets proof of family ties to India

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mystery solved. President Joe Biden sat down with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for important talks about the Indo-Pacific region. But first, the leaders caught up on the president’s own family ties to the subcontinent. Biden recalled that soon after he was first elected to...
POTUS
austinnews.net

'US, India ties can help solve lot of global challenges'

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday said that ties between the US and India ties can help in solving "a lot of global challenges."In his opening remarks as he met PM Modi for bilateral talks, Biden recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020.
WORLD
birminghamnews.net

India, Australia consider Quad needed to maintain balance in relation with China, says Scott Morrison

Canberra [Australia], September 30 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a necessary group to balance China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Talking about the defence military cooperation between Quad countries comprising of India, Australia, US and Japan, Morrison in an...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy