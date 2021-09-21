PayPoint India, Bank of Baroda tie-up to widen reach

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO