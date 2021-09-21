Star Wars game by Quantic Dream will reportedly feature an open world, action gameplay, and multiplayer
Rumor mill: Online denizens may have noticed rumors last week of a Star Wars game being developed by an unlikely studio: Quantic Dream, famous for cinematic, QTE-packed titles such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. Now, we hear that its upcoming journey into a galaxy far, far away will include traditional action gameplay and possibly feature an open world along with multiplayer elements.www.techspot.com
