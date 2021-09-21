CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Wars game by Quantic Dream will reportedly feature an open world, action gameplay, and multiplayer

By Rob Thubron
TechSpot
TechSpot
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rumor mill: Online denizens may have noticed rumors last week of a Star Wars game being developed by an unlikely studio: Quantic Dream, famous for cinematic, QTE-packed titles such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. Now, we hear that its upcoming journey into a galaxy far, far away will include traditional action gameplay and possibly feature an open world along with multiplayer elements.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

New Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Shown, Coming to Switch in 2022

Zynga and Lucasarts have recently revealed a brand new cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunters that shows off new characters and the initial release date. In the new Star Wars: Hunters cinematic trailer, Lucasarts reveal various new protagonists and antagonists including the dark side warrior Rieve, Aran Tal – a Mandalorian -, as well as a Wookie warrior named Grozz.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘LEGO Star Wars Battles’ from TT Games and Warner Brothers Releases Next Week on Apple Arcade Featuring Characters from All Star Wars Eras

Last month, LEGO Star Wars Battles () was revealed for Apple Arcade. The 1v1 real time multiplayer game was originally announced for iOS and Android as a game developed by TT Games Brighton that would cover all nine movies and more from the Star Wars universe. LEGO Star Wars Battles, just like the previously released World of Demons and today’s Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls launch, is another soft launched game that was made Apple Arcade exclusive before it saw a worldwide release. LEGO Star Wars Battles will have players building LEGO towers and deploy troops to defeat the opponent’s base. There will be different playstyles depending on what side you’re on as well. Check out a screenshot of LEGO Star Wars Battles below:
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

These studios, not Quantic Dream, should make a new Star Wars game

The latest rumor that’s been spreading like wildfire in the gaming world is that Quantic Dream, the developer behind Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, and others, is making a Star Wars game. This rumor has really soured my morning. At the moment, I want Quantic Dream to stay as far...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Game#World Game#Disney World#Game Development#Vgc#Quantic Dream#Dualshockers#Unit Image
massivelyop.com

DokeV dev talks about world size, finding Dokebi, multiplayer features, and the pivot away from an MMORPG

There are a great number of us who are intrigued by DokeV, the colorful multiplayer open world game being crafted by Pearl Abyss full of battling monsters and interesting modern vistas. While it does appear that we’re going to be waiting a while before this one comes out, there’s an interview with lead producer Sangyoung Kim (broken up into three parts because sure why not) that offers just a few more pieces of information on top of what was shared with Korean press last month.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Deathloop an open-world game?

Potential buyers are wondering if Deathloop is open world or if it’s a linear type of game. Because of the way its world is set up, Deathloop occupies a unique category that we don’t see many games occupy. We’ll discuss Deathloop’s level design and whether it’s an open-world game or not below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
psu.com

Rumor – Star Wars Game From Quantic Dream Has Been In The Works For 18 Months

Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream has been working on its Star Wars project for 18 months, according to fish reports from Tom Henderson. The studio’s three-game deal with Sony expired in 2018, which of course included Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and the aforementioned Detroit. Since then, the company has been exploring new opportunities, and was reported by a French YouTuber to have inked a deal with Disney.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Heavy Rain's Quantic Dream working on a Star Wars project - rumour

Quantic Dream, the developer behind Heavy Rain, and Detroit: Become Human, is reportedly working with Disney on a new Star Wars game. The news was first shared by French YouTuber Gautoz, who said that Quantic Dream has signed on with Disney after its contract with Sony ended. Leaker Tom Henderson...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Rumoured to Be Making a Star Wars Game

Quantic Dream, the developer behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, is rumoured to be making a Star Wars game. The rumour has surfaced courtesy French YouTuber Gautoz, who reports that the studio has signed on with Disney. This follows the company's shift to multiplatform after a long history of working exclusively with Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Heavy Rain, Detroit Team Reportedly Making a Star Wars Game

Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream is currently making a Star Wars game if new reports are to be believed. First made public by French YouTuber Gautoz and then backed up by known insider Tom Henderson at DualShockers, it's claimed the project from a galaxy far, far away has been in development for 18 months. The news comes after the studio completed its deal with Sony, which lead to the production of three titles. Those were the two previously mentioned games as well as PlayStation 3 title Beyond: Two Souls.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy