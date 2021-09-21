Star Wars game by Quantic Dream will reportedly feature an open world, action gameplay, and multiplayer

Last month, LEGO Star Wars Battles () was revealed for Apple Arcade. The 1v1 real time multiplayer game was originally announced for iOS and Android as a game developed by TT Games Brighton that would cover all nine movies and more from the Star Wars universe. LEGO Star Wars Battles, just like the previously released World of Demons and today’s Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls launch, is another soft launched game that was made Apple Arcade exclusive before it saw a worldwide release. LEGO Star Wars Battles will have players building LEGO towers and deploy troops to defeat the opponent’s base. There will be different playstyles depending on what side you’re on as well. Check out a screenshot of LEGO Star Wars Battles below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO